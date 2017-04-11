Facing Columbus' physicality, Penguins refuse to flinch

From Brandon Dubinsky's stick-breaking cross-check on Sidney Crosby and Boone Jenner's knee-to-knee hit on Evgeni Malkin a season ago to collisions that caused Matt Cullen and Bryan Rust to leave the April 4 game at PPG Paints Arena, the recent history between the Penguins and Columbus is rife with pain-inducing moments that led to injury scares.

Faced with the possibility of seven consecutive games against the Blue Jackets, the Penguins refuse to flinch. At some point, coach Mike Sullivan and his players believe, Columbus must choose between chasing hits and controlling the puck.

“To be honest, to me, that brings out the best in us,” center Matt Cullen said of the physicality. “I think we respond to that, and we play with a little bit more physicality to our game, a little bit more sort of snarl and grit. I think that turns out the best in our game.”

While Jenner and Dubinsky provide a rough-and-tumble brand of hockey, more of their teammates bring skill and speed elements to the Blue Jackets. Particularly on the blue line, Columbus became a more multi-faceted team on its way to the fourth-most standings points in the NHL.

“I don't think you go in there trying to out-physical (the Penguins),” Columbus captain Nick Foligno said. “That's just how we play as a team. And I think it matches up well because it's a hard way to play. Especially if you have the speed and the skill to go with it, which I think our club does.

“But they're a dangerous team. You can't run around, because they'll kill you on the power play. And they're a very disciplined, well-coached team. You know it's going to be a tough night every night you play these guys.”

Teams known for their “heavy,” structured styles — from Los Angeles to Minnesota to Ottawa to Boston — gave the Penguins fits this season. Columbus never committed as seriously as the others to that identity, but its personnel allows for philosophical flexibility.

“We're a team that skates extremely well but can play that physical style of game or that speed style of game, and I think you need to have both,” Foligno said. “That's a team that does the same thing. I mean, they're not going to run around looking for hits, but they're physical, and they're hard along the boards. It's always a great matchup every time we play against each other.

“Pittsburgh, they like to ad lib. They're so skilled that they can ad lib and make you pay for that. That's where you get caught sometimes. Teams get out of their structure because they think they have to, and I think for us, that's going to be a main focus, just staying within ourselves ... understand that they're a real good team. But if you clog things up, hopefully you can get some bounces going your way.”

Sullivan shrugged at the threat of injury presented by Columbus' physicality. This is nothing new for the Penguins, a point he made several times during the 2016 Stanley Cup run.

If anything, the championship performance a year ago validated the Penguins' confidence in their ability to withstand brutality and capitalize on opponents' aggression.

“Sometimes you want guys to finish (hits),” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “You want guys to commit, and maybe you can bounce off of them, get up in the rush. Definitely when guys are aggressive, we know that, and if we're expecting that, we can be ready for it. Some teams we play, they're known to peel off or give you a little space. Sometimes they can pick off a pass and take it to the net. It's good to know your opponent, and they know us, too.”

