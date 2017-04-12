Chipped Ice A.M.: Malkin, Kessel combo brings fun to Penguins playoff run

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As he sat in his locker stall after the final practice before Wednesday night's playoff opener with Columbus, Evgeni Malkin was all smiles.

But not for the reason you might think.

Of course he was pleased to be getting back on the ice after sitting out nearly a month with a shoulder injury. That goes without saying. But there was one particular element of his return that had him giddier than usual.

“I know I'm back and playing with Phil,” Malkin said. “It's fun.”

The combination of Malkin and Phil Kessel has indeed brought a lot of fun to the Penguins locker room this season. In fact, when they were on the ice together at even strength, the Penguins outscored the opposition 29-10.

When measured by that metric – and really, what more fundamental stat is there than goals for versus goals against? – Malkin and Kessel just might be the most dangerous duo in the league.

When Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom were on the ice together at even strength, the Capitals scored 61.7 percent of the goals. For Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Milan Lucic, the figure was 64.7 percent. For Chicago's Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin, it was 58.4.

Not even the Penguins' own top-line tandem of Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary (64.7 percent) could match Malkin and Kessel's 74.7 percent figure.

“Geno's one of the best players in the world,” Kessel said. “Whenever he's in our lineup, you know we're a better team.”

When Malkin and Kessel played together this season, their most frequent left wing was Chris Kunitz. Carl Hagelin and Jake Guentzel also spent time in the spot.

On Wednesday night, it'll be Bryan Rust, a right-handed shooter who says he's perfectly comfortable playing on his off wing.

Rust knows precisely what his role will be while playing with Malkin and Kessel. He'll be asked to use his speed to back off defenders and drive to the net.

“There's definitely a few guys on our team that if you give them space and give them time with the puck, they're going to do really good things with it,” Rust said.

Generally speaking, coach Mike Sullivan believes in balance when he puts together his lineup. He made sure Crosby, Malkin and Kessel were on different lines throughout the playoffs last season, and the payoff was a Stanley Cup.

But it's worth remembering that Sullivan is a believer in Kessel-Malkin magic, too. Before the HBK line was born due to injury last March, Hagelin and Kessel were flanked by Malkin on the team's second line.

Sullivan might eventually go back to the HBK concept. It will certainly be tempting to try that trio the moment things start to go sour in the Columbus series. For now, though, it will be Malkin and Kessel providing the top secondary option to attack the Blue Jackets if Brandon Dubinsky's antics slow down Crosby and the top line even one bit.

“I'm going to try to do the same thing again this year and hopefully it works out,” Kessel said. “It's a lot of fun. Each time the playoffs come around, you gotta raise your game.”

NEXT GAME: The Penguins host Columbus in Game 1 of a first-round series at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

A NOTE: The Penguins and Blue Jackets split four meetings in the regular season, with each team winning once in regulation and once in overtime. The only player on either team to hit the scoresheet in all four games was Sidney Crosby nemesis Brandon Dubinsky, who had a total of three goals and three assists.

A QUOTE: “This time of year, your body, it's funny how you just get rejuvenated. You see it in everybody's faces when they come to the rink today. There's excitement and just kind of a renewed energy. That's the best part of this time of year.” – 40-year-old Matt Cullen

A NUMBER: 2 – combined regulation losses for the Penguins and Blue Jackets when leading after two periods this season. The Penguins went 37-1-1. The Blue Jackets went 33-1-3. The postseason is a different animal, of course, but these aren't teams that squander leads late in games.

