Penguins

Murray a late scratch vs. Blue Jackets; Fleury starts in goal for Penguins
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
The Penguins began the defense of their Stanley Cup championship with some goaltending drama.

Goalie Matt Murray, who was scheduled to start the playoff opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night, left warm-ups early with an apparent injury, and Marc-Andre Fleury was announced as the starter instead.

Murray suffered an apparent injury to his right leg while making a breakaway save on New Jersey's Taylor Hall in the third period of his final start of the regular season last Thursday. He was scratched for the final two games, Saturday at Toronto and Sunday at New York, ostensibly to rest for the playoffs.

Murray and coach Mike Sullivan steadfastly said the goaltender was feeling fine after Tuesday's practice.

Murray led the Penguins to the Stanley Cup last season, going 15-6 in the postseason.

Thrust into action at the last minute, Fleury was making his 101st career playoff appearance.

After an uneven season, he played well down the stretch, going 3-2-2 with a .927 save percentage from March 5 on.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

