Penguins

Plus-minus: Breaking down the Penguins' Game 1 win over Columbus
Bill West | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Dustin Schultz and Patric Hornqvist celebrate with Phil Kessel after Kessel's goal against the Blue Jackets in the second period Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-way play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins D Olli Maatta

In just his second game back from an extended absence (hand injury), the blue liner logged the second-most minutes of ice time (19 minutes, 56 seconds) among the Penguins, who generated 19 shot attempts and allowed just 16 with Maatta on the ice during five-on-five action.

PLUS

Penguins F Phil Kessel

Owner of a wicked wrister, he unleashed the highlight of the night in the second period but also put six other pucks on goal and finished with 10 attempts.

PLUS

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

Named the starter at the last minute, he made 31 saves, including 16 in a hectic opening period.

EVEN

Penguins D Ron Hainsey

The veteran logged 19:25 in his playoff debut but finished without a shot attempt or a hit and was on the ice for 19 five-on-five shot attempts against compared to just five in the Penguins' favor.

MINUS

CBJ G Sergei Bobrovsky

Though put in tough spots by his defense, the netminder needed to deliver a few more saves early in the second period to stop the game's momentum shift.

MINUS

CBJ D David Savard

He took two of Columbus' three penalties, and both came after the Blue Jackets trailed by three goals.

PLUS

CBJ D Zach Werenski

Back in the lineup after missing four games with a shoulder injury, the rookie finished with a team-high six shots on goal and 12 attempts in 25:19 of ice time.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

