Plus-minus: Breaking down the Penguins' Game 1 win over Columbus

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-way play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins D Olli Maatta

In just his second game back from an extended absence (hand injury), the blue liner logged the second-most minutes of ice time (19 minutes, 56 seconds) among the Penguins, who generated 19 shot attempts and allowed just 16 with Maatta on the ice during five-on-five action.

PLUS

Penguins F Phil Kessel

Owner of a wicked wrister, he unleashed the highlight of the night in the second period but also put six other pucks on goal and finished with 10 attempts.

PLUS

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

Named the starter at the last minute, he made 31 saves, including 16 in a hectic opening period.

EVEN

Penguins D Ron Hainsey

The veteran logged 19:25 in his playoff debut but finished without a shot attempt or a hit and was on the ice for 19 five-on-five shot attempts against compared to just five in the Penguins' favor.

MINUS

CBJ G Sergei Bobrovsky

Though put in tough spots by his defense, the netminder needed to deliver a few more saves early in the second period to stop the game's momentum shift.

MINUS

CBJ D David Savard

He took two of Columbus' three penalties, and both came after the Blue Jackets trailed by three goals.

PLUS

CBJ D Zach Werenski

Back in the lineup after missing four games with a shoulder injury, the rookie finished with a team-high six shots on goal and 12 attempts in 25:19 of ice time.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.