No need to 'ease' Malkin, Maatta, Daley into big minutes, Sullivan says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In case the Penguins, as they prepared for their playoff opener against Columbus, forgot what details fit under the umbrella of coach Mike Sullivan's “right way to play” definition, an extensive cheat sheet sat on a dry-erase board in the team's dressing room Wednesday morning following an optional pregame skate.

What's clear is Sullivan will not let missed details slide, even among the players who recently returned from injury: Evgeni Malkin, Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley.

And for all three of those skaters, the details might include not only what to do during extensive even-strength minutes but also special teams duties.

“They're ready to play full-go,” Sullivan said. “There's no easing into anything. We're going to play hockey.”

Daley missed games from Feb. 25 to April 4 with a knee injury. Maatta's absence spanned from Feb. 17 to April 8. Malkin sat out the Penguins' final 13 regular-season games with an upper-body injury.

Before their late-February injuries, Maatta and Daley logged as many short-handed minutes as any defenseman other than Ian Cole. Maatta averaged 2 minutes and 21 seconds, and Daley clocked in at 2:20.

After Maatta and Daley left the lineup, trade deadline acquisition Ron Hainsey and Brian Dumoulin took over the heavy lifting on the penalty kill, as their averages sat at 2:52 and 2:37 respectively.

“It's the best I felt, so I'm excited,” said Daley, who returned to the lineup for two of the Penguins' final three regular-season games. “I think I better be ready for (all parts of playoff hockey). There's no dipping your toes in here. It's all in.”

Added Maatta, whose return from injury coincided with the regular-season finale: “I've been attending the meetings the whole time, so I don't think it's that big of a step. I'm ready. If they want me to play PK or power play, obviously I'm going to play that.”

Because the Penguins did not hold a full morning skate, line combinations and defensive pairings remain uncertain. However, Sullivan confirmed Matt Murray will start in goal.

Hainsey's big day

After 907 regular-season game appearances, Ron Hainsey on Wednesday laced up his skates to prepare for his first NHL playoff appearance. He made it clear to reporters that the process of donning and removing gear did not come with any special feeling because of the day's circumstances.

“It feels like Wednesday,” Hainsey said. “It's just exciting. I'm ready to get going. It's going to be a tremendously tough series with two great teams. Just got to hone in and hopefully with the first one get off on the right foot.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.