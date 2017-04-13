Chipped Ice A.M.: At first glance, Pens can survive Letang's absence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Exactly one week before the Penguins played their postseason opener, the team announced that Kris Letang would be out four to six months due to neck surgery.

It was a massive blow to the Penguins as they try to become the first team to defend its Stanley Cup championship in 20 years.

But was it a death blow?

In the small sample size of one game, the answer is no.

Rather than giving Letang almost 30 minutes of ice time, as was customary in the playoffs last year, the coaching staff spread out minutes evenly among the six defensemen dressed. They all played between 18 and 21 minutes.

The results were largely positive, and the games Trevor Daley and Olli Maatta had go a long way toward illustrating that point.

The pair of Daley and Maatta looked to be the weak link coming into the game. They both returned to the lineup only in the last week of the regular season after long injury absences. When they played together at full health earlier in the season, they weren't terribly effective.

In Game 1 against Columbus, however, they did what they had to do to help the Penguins win the game.

“It's not going to be one guy that's going to replace Kris. There aren't many guys in this league that can replace Kris. It's gotta be by committee,” Daley said. “Tonight, you've seen every pair match up against every line tonight. There wasn't a matchup on our side. We just went out and played.”

The first objective for any defense pair when playing against Columbus is to deal effectively with a ferocious forecheck.

The Blue Jackets got their pound of flesh, delivering 49 hits in the game, but the turnovers they forced – including a couple committed by Maatta – weren't in dangerous areas of the ice.

In fact, most of Columbus' 32 shots were from the top of the faceoff circles and the points. The Penguins defended the center of the ice extraordinarily well.

“We're going to have to find a way to get on the inside, try to bang away and create more offense,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said.

“They defended pretty well. I liked a lot of our minutes as far as some of our forechecking, but to get the finish to the blue, the pucks to the blue, it was a little bit of a struggle.”

On the occasions when the Blue Jackets were in position to get off a dangerous shot, the Penguins were often in position to make the block. They had 22 blocked shots in the game, including four credited to Maatta.

“It shows what people will do to help their team win,” Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski said. “We weren't surprised. We just have to find ways to open up shots lanes and get pucks through to the net.”

Finally, Penguins defenders started the breakout and got pucks up to their forwards reasonably well.

The play that became Bryan Rust's goal started with a long breakout pass from Daley to Evgeni Malkin. Nick Bonino's goal was made possible by a long breakout pass by Maatta and a hustling play to beat out an icing call.

“We're a confident, confident group in here,” Daley said. “We know it starts with us, to break out and get the puck up to the forwards. We have to be good. We, as a group, have to take pride in that. I felt we did a good job tonight.”

LAST GAME: Surprise starter Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves to lead the Penguins to a 3-1 victory in Game 1 Wednesday night.

NEXT GAME: Unless Matt Murray makes a miraculous recovery from a lower-body injury, Fleury will try it again in Game 2 Friday night.

A NOTE: Of the 10 teams that opened the playoffs Wednesday night, the Penguins were the only ones to win at home. The Rangers, Bruins, Blues and Sharks all claimed series-opening road victories.

A QUOTE: “It was awesome. I've always dreamed of playing in the playoffs. Just to go out tonight and hear the boos and see all the gold, it was pretty cool.” – Columbus D Zach Werenski after his playoff debut

A NUMBER: 101 – career postseason appearances for Fleury, tying Tom Barrasso's team record. With 54 wins, Fleury is two victories behind Barrasso on the team's all-time list.