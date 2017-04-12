Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Photo gallery: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game 1

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 9:06 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Blue Jackets in the first period during game one in the first round of Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Bryan Rust beats Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period during game one in first round Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Nick Bonino's goal against the Blue Jackets in the second period during game one in first round Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Nick Bonino celebrates his goal against the Blue Jackets with the bench in the second period during game one in first round Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Fans stream into the building before the Penguins and Blue Jackets Game 1 matchup in the first round of Stanley Cup playoff action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at PPG Arena.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
A young Pens fan waives a towel while watching the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 12, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin tries to put a face off between the legs of the Blue Jackets' William Karlsson in the first period during game one in the first round of Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel takes out the Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand in the second period during game one in first round Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Dustin Schultz and Patric Hornqvist celebrate with Phil Kessel after Kessel's goal against the Blue Jackets in the second period during game one in first round Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad trips up the Penguins' Sidney Crosby in the first period during game one in the first round of Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington checks the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin in the first period during game one in the first round of Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Fans watch the Penguins game outside of PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, April 12 2017.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Evan Haines of Bridgeville reacts while watching the big screen before the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1 between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 12, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Evan Haines, 22, of Bridgeville fixes his jersey while watching the Penguins game outside of PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, April 12 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Fans stream into the building before the Penguins and Blue Jackets game one match up in the first round of Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at PPG Arena.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Stanley Cup playoffs Game 1: Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 1

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.