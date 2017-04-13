Fleury to start for Penguins in Game 2 Friday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In the long term, how the Penguins' goaltending situation will play out is one of the great mysteries of the early part of this season's Stanley Cup playoffs.

In the short term, however, there's no mystery at all.

Marc-Andre Fleury will start and rookie Tristan Jarry will back him up when the Penguins host the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals series Friday night at PPG Paints Arena, coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday.

Sullivan said Murray is out with a lower-body injury. He intimated that the Penguins have an internal timetable for Murray's return, but he wouldn't be sharing it with the public.

“It really doesn't change our game plan, especially with the people that we have in goal,” Sullivan said. “It really doesn't change our game plan on what we're trying to accomplish in front of him.”

Fleury didn't find out he would be starting Game 1 until Murray came up lame in warm-ups less than an hour before faceoff Wednesday night. He responded with a 31-save performance in a 3-1 Penguins victory.

“It was a good feeling,” Fleury said. “It feels good when you can contribute. It feels good inside. But it was one game. Gotta get back at it.”

With the benefit of time to prepare, the run-up to Game 2 will undoubtedly be less frantic for Fleury. Still, he said he's keeping his focus short term.

“I'm just going to go one game at a time and one day and at a time and try to worry about that and nothing else,” Fleury said. “Playoffs are long. A lot can happen. I think anybody else on our team, everybody has to stay sharp through the process.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.