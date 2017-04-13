Three periods: Shot quality trumps quantity in Game 1 of Penguins-Blue Jackets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FIRST Counting chances

Coach Mike Sullivan insists shot counts are sometimes deceptive and emphasizes why he values scoring chances such as offensive events that happen near the net-front.

Wednesday's win served as a strong case for Sullivan's view. Though Columbus held a 48-34 edge in shot attempts during five-on-five action, it owned only an 18-17 margin in scoring chances and actually trailed, 6-3, in high-danger chances as defined by www.naturalstattric.com.

“That's kind of our team system,” winger Conor Sheary said of the stinginess in the high-danger area. “When there's a puck in front or below the net, we kind of collapse our coverage and make sure that nothing gets around (Marc-Andre Fleury) and nothing gets loose.”

SECOND Blame game

Seven Columbus players made their NHL playoff debuts Wednesday, including Zach Werenski and Alex Wennberg, who finished with 25 minutes and 19 seconds and 19:53 in ice time, respectively. Coach John Tortorella ruled out the role of youthful anxiety in the Game 1 loss and offered a full vote of confidence in his rookies.

“We weren't nervous,” Tortorella said. “That has nothing to do with it. The young helps, as far as I'm concerned. That's not a deterrent.”

THIRD Matchmakers

Sidney Crosby and his linemates dealt with Brandon Dubinsky, Boone Jenner and Cam Atkinson more than any other Columbus forward trio on Wednesday, but the amount of shared ice time hardly resembled a steady matchup arrangement.

In terms of forward matchups, the most frequent head-to-head line clashes actually involved Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Phil Kessel on one side and Wennberg, Nick Foligno and Brandon Saad on the other.

Look for more rigid matchup strategies to emerge when the series moves to Columbus, where Tortorella gets last change and consequently more control over how to defend the Penguins' personnel.

OVERTIME Busy bodies

Few hockey statistics recorded by official scorekeepers are more subjective than hits, and the definition varies wildly from one arena to the next.

The Penguins' first-round series with Columbus will put this disparity on full display. In Game 1, the Blue Jackets received credit for 49 hits, while the Penguins tallied 35.

That continued a regular-season trend in which the two teams combined for 78 and 85 hits at PPG Paints Arena.

Apparently those in charge of statistics at Nationwide Arena follow a different definition, as the two regular-season games there included 27 and 41 hits.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer.