Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Live at Stanley Cup playoffs Game 1: Penguins 2, Blue Jackets 0

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 7:24 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jackets' Brandon Saad trips up the Penguins' Sidney Crosby in the first period during game one in the first round of Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Fans stream into the building before the Penguins and Blue Jackets Game 1 matchup in the first round of Stanley Cup playoff action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at PPG Arena.

Updated 4 minutes ago

"Just play," coach Mike Sullivan's all-encompassing, stay-calm edict to the Penguins, paid off in a big way after a rough-and-tumble start for the team against Columbus on Wednesday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff opener at PPG Paints Arena, as Bryan Rust and Phil Kessel eventually found weak spots in the Blue Jackets' aggressive tactics and converted on scoring chances to claim the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Rust added another memorable playoff goal to his still-growing resume when he buried the first tally of the Penguins' 2017 postseason with shot from the slot less than 90 seconds into the middle period.

Kessel followed two minutes later with a rocket of a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky came up big for Columbus to stop the Penguins from taking a three-goal lead. He denied Kessel on a clean breakaway not long after the winger's power-play goal.

FIRST PERIOD

As the Penguins learned on their run to the Stanley Cup last spring, not every period proves exhausting and pivotal, but some send a game spiraling downward or soaring upward.

Their scoreless first 20 minutes against Columbus certainly set a volatile and violent tone.

Fans found themselves riding the ebbs and flows of the game within minutes of the first puck drop. Twice chants for starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury broke out. An extended ovation broke out following an appearance on the overhead scoreboard by Evgeni Malkin, who last played on March 15. And the teams combined in the opening period for 45 hits, one of which sent Penguins winger Scott Wilson to the dressing room for short visit with the medical staff. Wilson returned later in the period.

PREGAME

The emotional rollercoaster started before the opening puck drop, as goaltender Matt Murray, named the starter by coach Mike Sullivan in the morning, left warm-ups with seven minutes remaining and did not return, so Fleury took over the starting duties while prospect Tristan Jarry served as the back-up. Sullivan later said during the game broadcast that Murray suffered a lower-body injury during warm-ups.

Coach Mike Sullivan said multiple times over the past few days that Murray, who did not practice Friday, Saturday or Sunday but worked out on Tuesday, entered the playoffs healthy and rested. And Murray went through the morning skate without much trouble.

In the regular season, the Blue Jackets had the fourth-most standings points in the league. The Penguins finished second in the league and three points ahead of Columbus.

How the goalies perform will serve as one of several pivotal storylines between the Penguins and Blue Jackets, who went to overtime in two of their four regular-season meetings.

Columbus opened the regular-season series with a 7-1 blowout win at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 22. It secured its other win, a 2-1 overtime victory, on Feb. 17.

The Penguins claimed the most recent matchup, a 4-1 win on April 4, and also had a 4-3 overtime victory on Feb. 3.

Most media members and probability models view the Penguins as favorites in the series. There's greater debate about whether Columbus will push the series to its seven-game limit. Mathematician Micah Blake McCurdy, who runs hockeyviz.com, projects that as more likely than any other outcome.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.