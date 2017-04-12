Live at Stanley Cup playoffs Game 1: Penguins 2, Blue Jackets 0

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

"Just play," coach Mike Sullivan's all-encompassing, stay-calm edict to the Penguins, paid off in a big way after a rough-and-tumble start for the team against Columbus on Wednesday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff opener at PPG Paints Arena, as Bryan Rust and Phil Kessel eventually found weak spots in the Blue Jackets' aggressive tactics and converted on scoring chances to claim the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Rust added another memorable playoff goal to his still-growing resume when he buried the first tally of the Penguins' 2017 postseason with shot from the slot less than 90 seconds into the middle period.

Kessel followed two minutes later with a rocket of a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky came up big for Columbus to stop the Penguins from taking a three-goal lead. He denied Kessel on a clean breakaway not long after the winger's power-play goal.

FIRST PERIOD

As the Penguins learned on their run to the Stanley Cup last spring, not every period proves exhausting and pivotal, but some send a game spiraling downward or soaring upward.

Their scoreless first 20 minutes against Columbus certainly set a volatile and violent tone.

Fans found themselves riding the ebbs and flows of the game within minutes of the first puck drop. Twice chants for starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury broke out. An extended ovation broke out following an appearance on the overhead scoreboard by Evgeni Malkin, who last played on March 15. And the teams combined in the opening period for 45 hits, one of which sent Penguins winger Scott Wilson to the dressing room for short visit with the medical staff. Wilson returned later in the period.

PREGAME

The emotional rollercoaster started before the opening puck drop, as goaltender Matt Murray, named the starter by coach Mike Sullivan in the morning, left warm-ups with seven minutes remaining and did not return, so Fleury took over the starting duties while prospect Tristan Jarry served as the back-up. Sullivan later said during the game broadcast that Murray suffered a lower-body injury during warm-ups.

Coach Mike Sullivan said multiple times over the past few days that Murray, who did not practice Friday, Saturday or Sunday but worked out on Tuesday, entered the playoffs healthy and rested. And Murray went through the morning skate without much trouble.

In the regular season, the Blue Jackets had the fourth-most standings points in the league. The Penguins finished second in the league and three points ahead of Columbus.

How the goalies perform will serve as one of several pivotal storylines between the Penguins and Blue Jackets, who went to overtime in two of their four regular-season meetings.

Columbus opened the regular-season series with a 7-1 blowout win at PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 22. It secured its other win, a 2-1 overtime victory, on Feb. 17.

The Penguins claimed the most recent matchup, a 4-1 win on April 4, and also had a 4-3 overtime victory on Feb. 3.

Most media members and probability models view the Penguins as favorites in the series. There's greater debate about whether Columbus will push the series to its seven-game limit. Mathematician Micah Blake McCurdy, who runs hockeyviz.com, projects that as more likely than any other outcome.