Penguins notebook: Tortorella, Sullivan share views on giving offensive players some freedom

Columbus coach John Tortorella suggested Wednesday that he and Penguins coach Mike Sullivan will grab a beer and catch up this summer, but for at least the next week-plus, they'll set aside their enduring friendship and cut off communications.

About 24 hours later, at separate venues and with no knowledge of each other's remarks, Tortorella and Sullivan still managed to sound as if they conferred with one another — or at least shared cue cards — as each opined on how to coach offense.

Tortorella, candid about the Blue Jackets' need to create better scoring chances after a 3-1 loss to the Penguins in Game 1 on Wednesday, devoted a considerable portion of Thursday's practice at PPG Paints Arena to offensive-zone tactics. But he explained the danger of demanding skaters strictly follow a certain strategy around the opponent's net.

“When coaches start teaching offense, they kind of get in the way sometimes, too,” Tortorella said. “And who the (heck) are we? They're the guys that play. They have the instincts. They have the skill and the talent. They see things. So it's kind of a fine line there in how much you give them and not turning it into running plays. You've got to allow them to play, and they need to feel that.”

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Sullivan, an assistant under Tortorella for six seasons with three teams and a former player under Tortorella's tutelage in Phoenix, echoed that sentiment during a lengthy answer on his relationship with Phil Kessel, one of the Penguins' several world-class scorers.

“He's an elite player,” Sullivan said. “We believe as a coaching staff that we have to allow those guys some latitude. They're going to go off the grid sometimes. But that's what separates them from others. So there's always that fine line between structure and inhibiting players' creativity. We talk a lot as a coaching staff about that and making sure that we don't get in the way. We're constantly trying to make sure that we don't over-coach this group because we believe we have some difference-makers with the personnel that we have.”

Balancing act

Just one skater, defenseman Justin Schultz, cracked the 20-minute mark for ice time in Game 1, and his 20-minute, 7-second total came nowhere close to the kind of workload Kris Letang handled a season ago.

That's no accident, nor is it a disappointment for Sullivan.

“That was a conscious effort,” he said. “That's what I spoke about when I talked about the balance that I feel we have. The balance of that group can be a strength. We don't overtax any particular guys over the course of a hard series. Also, there isn't one particular pair or one particular person that has to assume the burden of responsibility. We share it.”

Ian Cole finished with the lowest ice time among the defenseman at 18:21. Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley, who returned to the lineup just before the regular-season finale, logged 19:56 and 19:40, respectively.

Taking a rest

Daley and winger Bryan Rust did not participate in Thursday's practice in Cranberry because of what Sullivan called “maintenance days.”

Why Saad sat

Gibsonia native and Columbus forward Brandon Saad's first playoff game in Pittsburgh was bittersweet as he was stuck on the bench for the final 14 minutes of Game 1.

Every other Blue Jackets skater received at least one shift at some point during that 14-minute span.

“I just thought other guys were going at certain times,” said Tortorella, who early Wednesday noted he hopes the winger serves as a central figure in the playoffs. “Saader needs to be a big part of this. I thought that line (with Nick Foligno and Alex Wennberg), their first period, I thought was the best period. It started deteriorating from there. I was just going with who I thought was going at that particular point in the third period.”

Foligno and Wennberg shared their final few shifts with Cam Atkinson and Sam Gagner.

