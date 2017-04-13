Kessel's goal showcases importance of power-play proficiency

When Penguins winger Phil Kessel threw a dart to the top corner of the net in the second period of Game 1 of their playoff series Wednesday night, it was a dagger that did in the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It was the difference between a one-goal deficit and a two-goal hole in what ended up being a 3-1 Blue Jackets loss.

It also came after a tripping minor on Columbus' Matt Calvert, shining a spotlight on the importance of power-play proficiency in the postseason.

“Right at that point, we started to take over the game,” winger Patric Hornqvist said Thursday. “(Bryan Rust) scored a big first goal, and we get the second one so quick after. That kills their momentum.”

There's a commonly held belief in hockey circles that referees put their whistles in their pockets once the playoffs start.

From a Penguins perspective, over the past two seasons, that's not true.

They were given an average of a little more than three power plays per game last year in the regular season (3.18), last year in the playoffs (3.35) and this year in the regular season (3.17). They were awarded three power plays Wednesday night as well.

To have success in the series, Columbus is probably going to have to buck that trend. With the weapons the Penguins have on their first power-play unit, taking three penalties a game is a fire the Blue Jackets really can't afford to play with.

“We need to try to stay out of the box,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said.

When the Blue Jackets did have a player in the box, Tortorella said, the Penguins burned them with East-West passes through the seams in the Columbus penalty kill.

“I think we have to try to figure that out,” Tortorella said. “They're always looking through the seams. It's a power play with a lot of moving pieces. It's not like they stay in one set position, and they're pretty good players. We've got to limit the penalties, and I do think seam plays were exposed (in Game 1). I think that gives them freedom to make those type of plays.”

Before scoring on one of three chances Wednesday night, the Penguins were 5 for 10 on the power play in their final five games of the regular season, with Justin Schultz settling in as Kris Letang's replacement as the quarterback on the top unit.

And that was without Evgeni Malkin, whose one-timer from the right faceoff circle is probably the team's most dangerous power-play weapon.

“I think we've been moving the puck really well,” Hornqvist said. “Obviously, it helps to get Geno back there. He can hold onto it and make those seam plays. (Game 1) was a really good power play from our side.”

To continue to have power-play success, movement is critical for the Penguins. Some teams, like the Washington Capitals, thrive with the man-advantage because of a heavily structured approach. The Penguins, meanwhile, tend to freelance more often than not.

“I think the key to it all is just movement in all of its forms, player movement and puck movement,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We do have a framework, but it's not so rigid that we're predictable. It allows for the players that we have to be instinctive. When you look at the group we have out there, we think that's what separates them from others, their instinctive play and their ability to see the game and think the game on a very high level.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.