Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Tale of the tape: How the Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets match up in the Stanley Cup playoffs

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores against the Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky during the first period Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets have known for a few weeks that they likely were going to square off in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The teams went 2-1-1 against each other in the regular season. Here is how they match up.

5v5 PLAY

The Blue Jackets pummeled the Penguins in their first regular-season matchup Dec. 22 in Columbus. The Blue Jackets won 7-1 and scored six of those goals during 5-on-5 play. In the other three games of the season series, the Penguins outscored Columbus, 9-6, with just one special-teams goal. The Penguins ranked first in the NHL in goals per 60 minutes and scoring chances per 60 minutes on 5-on-5 play.

Sidney Crosby's one-handed backhand power-play goal against Buffalo

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Penguins' 23.1 percent power-play conversation rate was tied for third-best in the league with the Washington Capitals. The Blue Jackets' 82.5 percent penalty-kill success rate was the second-best in the Metropolitan Division (Capitals, 83.8 percent).

TEAM LEADERS

Sidney Crosby's 44 goals were tops in the NHL, and his 89 points were second behind Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's 100 points. Cam Atkinson, meanwhile, led the Blue Jackets' attack with 35 goals and 62 points.

One of Cam Atkinson's three short-handed goals

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Sergei Bobrovsky was stellar for the Blue Jackets, going 41-17-5 with a league-best 2.06 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. He allowed 10 goals on 125 shots against the Penguins this season. But Bobrovsky has struggled in the playoffs. In 13 playoff appearances, he is 2-6 with a 3.49 goals-against average and .809 save percentage.

Some of Sergei Bobrovsky's glove work

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.