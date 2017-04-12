Tale of the tape: How the Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets match up in the Stanley Cup playoffs
Updated 1 hour ago
The Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets have known for a few weeks that they likely were going to square off in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The teams went 2-1-1 against each other in the regular season. Here is how they match up.
5v5 PLAY
The Blue Jackets pummeled the Penguins in their first regular-season matchup Dec. 22 in Columbus. The Blue Jackets won 7-1 and scored six of those goals during 5-on-5 play. In the other three games of the season series, the Penguins outscored Columbus, 9-6, with just one special-teams goal. The Penguins ranked first in the NHL in goals per 60 minutes and scoring chances per 60 minutes on 5-on-5 play.
Sidney Crosby's one-handed backhand power-play goal against Buffalo
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Penguins' 23.1 percent power-play conversation rate was tied for third-best in the league with the Washington Capitals. The Blue Jackets' 82.5 percent penalty-kill success rate was the second-best in the Metropolitan Division (Capitals, 83.8 percent).
TEAM LEADERS
Sidney Crosby's 44 goals were tops in the NHL, and his 89 points were second behind Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's 100 points. Cam Atkinson, meanwhile, led the Blue Jackets' attack with 35 goals and 62 points.
One of Cam Atkinson's three short-handed goals
BETWEEN THE PIPES
Sergei Bobrovsky was stellar for the Blue Jackets, going 41-17-5 with a league-best 2.06 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. He allowed 10 goals on 125 shots against the Penguins this season. But Bobrovsky has struggled in the playoffs. In 13 playoff appearances, he is 2-6 with a 3.49 goals-against average and .809 save percentage.
Some of Sergei Bobrovsky's glove work