Gorman: Crosby can't be duped by Dubinsky

The mere mention of Brandon Dubinsky's name doesn't send shivers down Sidney Crosby's spine or make him cringe.

But the Columbus Blue Jackets center has a history of agitating the Penguins captain and a reputation for getting under his skin like no other NHL opponent.

“I just enjoy trying to beat Pittsburgh,” Dubinsky said. “If playing against him, playing hard against him is part of it, then I'll do it.”

Crosby-Dubinsky promises to be one of the key matchups when the Penguins play the Blue Jackets in an NHL first-round playoff series starting Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

If Crosby is focused on trying to lead the Penguins to the first repeat of a Stanley Cup championship since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and '98, it's imperative he doesn't allow Dubinsky to drag him down to his level.

“I think that he's a guy that takes pride in playing against other centers and trying to shut them down,” Crosby said. “You have to be ready for that challenge. He finishes hits. He creates offensively, too, so he's not out there just trying to defend all night. He wants to create.”

Despite not being known for his scoring, Dubinsky has had his moments against the Penguins. His goal with 22.5 seconds remaining in regulation led the Blue Jackets to a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 4 to even their first-round series in 2014, and he provided the winner in a 2-1 overtime victory Feb. 17.

When it comes to Crosby, however, Dubinsky is known for more dubious deeds: Crosby fought Dubinsky in February 2015, jamming his right thumb with a punch. And the 6-foot-2, 218-pound Dubinsky drew a one-game suspension for his cross-checks on Crosby in November 2015, the first to his head and another across his back that broke Dubinsky's stick.

“There's no secret. I try to play him as hard as I can,” Dubinsky said afterward. “That being said, I didn't try and do anything dirty. ... But again, that's not the type of player I am. I'm going to play hard, but try and play fair in between the whistle.”

That's precisely the type of behavior Dubinsky wants Crosby to have in the back of his mind, with the kind of play that disrupts his game. Of course, every other opponent tries to do the same to Crosby, the Rocket Richard winner with 44 goals.

“We believe Sid can play against anybody,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “He plays against hard players almost on a nightly basis. It's nothing that Sid's not accustomed to. It's nothing that our team is not accustomed to. He's a determined player, and he's an elite player. He finds ways to have success, regardless of the circumstances surrounding a given matchup or a given opponent.”

Perhaps, but Crosby's goals-per-game average (.333) against Columbus is the lowest of any Metropolitan Division opponent. Crosby also went without a goal (but had six assists) in the six-game series against the Blue Jackets in '14.

Crosby is aware Dubinsky could be checking him again, even if the Penguins have the last line change. What Crosby can't change is his approach to the playoffs, knowing the best response is to skate away and play his game.

“You just have to be ready to compete,” Crosby said. “That's the thing about having good habits during the year: Not having to change anything when you get to the playoffs. I don't think that's something we usually look to do anyway, and it's not something we look to do now.”

Crosby knows the Cup changes everything, especially getting duped into Dubinsky's dubious deeds.

