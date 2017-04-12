Blue Jackets counting on Pine-Richland grad Saad to lead the way in postseason

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella wants Brandon Saad to give directions to his teammates during their first-round playoff matchup with the Penguins.

Not directions to places to have dinner on off days, though the Pine-Richland graduate and proud Western Pennsylvanian certainly could provide those.

Directions on how to get to the Stanley Cup.

Saad is one of five players on the Columbus roster with more than 20 career postseason games played. He's the only Blue Jackets player with his name on the Stanley Cup, having won with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015.

With that designation comes great responsibility.

“He's got a couple of rings in his pocket, has played on his prior team with some pretty good people, an organization that knows how to win,” Tortorella said before the series opener Wednesday morning. “He needs to give some of that back to us. He was being tutored by a (Marian) Hossa, a (Duncan) Keith, (Jonathan) Toews. He needs to be that guy for us. Not lie in the weeds, but he needs to be that guy for us with some of our youth.”

Saad said that's a challenge he's willing to accept. He knew it was part of his job description when he was traded to Columbus shortly after winning his second ring.

“It's a pretty new franchise, and they haven't had a lot of experience winning in the playoffs,” Saad said. “As a player who has been fortunate to play on some good teams and players, that's something I want to bring coming in, whether it's with the young guys or the old guys.”

Tortorella doesn't want wisdom to be Saad's only contribution, of course. He wants production on the ice as well.

In his second season with the Blue Jackets, Saad tied a career high with 53 points, but that included just four goals in his last 19 games. Tortorella wants more.

“(Like) a number of our guys, the past couple of weeks, I don't think his game has been dead-on,” Tortorella said. “I just sense – I've seen it – I know he can raise his level. It's going to be very important for us if we're going to compete in this series.”

Fortunately for Saad, he's reached the time of year when he tends to play his best hockey.

By the end of his stay with the Blackhawks, he was quite the playoff performer. In 2015, his total of eight postseason goals was third on the team, trailing only Patrick Kane and Towes.

Saad is humble about his postseason success, theorizing that perhaps some aspects of playoff hockey just mesh well with his preferred style of play.

“A big body playing both ends of the ice,” Saad said. “That tends to be playoff hockey. It's more of a grinding game. You don't get as many chances. You've gotta work hard to get to the blues. That sort of fits my game and works well in the playoffs.”

Saad and the Blue Jackets will find out how well it works right out of the gate. They're opening the postseason in a difficult place for road teams to play, as a childhood Penguins fan like Saad knows perfectly well.

“You gotta go through them regardless if you want to get to the top,” Saad said. “I think we're all excited for this moment. It's been a long season and this is what we play for. It'll be a fun building to be a part of. We're facing the defending champs, so there's no better test.”

