Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Gorman: Guentzel's goal turns tide for Penguins

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:57 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates a goal assisted by Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) against the Blue Jackets in the second period of the second game of the first round on Friday April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 23 minutes ago

To say Jake Guentzel has a history of performing in the postseason is to shortchange the Penguins' rookie winger, something opponents are learning is a monumental mistake.

Guentzel has starred in the playoffs at every level he's played, so it was only a matter of time before he did so in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Guentzel is proving that timing is everything, this time by setting up Sidney Crosby for the first goal and one-timing a pass from the captain for the winner in a 4-1 victory over Columbus in Game 2 of their first-round series Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.

“It's something you dream about,” Guentzel said. “Obviously, it was a pretty big goal so it was special.”

Guentzel has been a special addition to the Penguins since his mid-January recall from Wilkes Barre-Scranton, proving to be a natural fit on the first line with Crosby and Conor Sheary.

The trio might be undersized by NHL standards, but their speed has proven overwhelming for opponents.

Sheary showed just how dangerous when he sped to the boards and stole the puck from Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Sheary spun and slid a backhand pass to Guentzel, who had beaten Blue Jackets forward Brandon Saad down ice.

The puck went from the blade of his right skate to his stick, and Guentzel made what Crosby called “a good, heads-up play” to slip him a backdoor pass on the right side for an open-net shot just before being dumped over Bobrovsky by Saad.

The result was Crosby's 50th career playoff goal, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 8:31 of the first period.

“It is a great play, and I think he works on that all the time,” Sheary said of Guentzel. “In practice, you work on those kind of things, and Jake has the skill to do that. He made a great play, and Sid buried the open net.”

It was Guentzel's first NHL playoff point, but it wouldn't be his last.

That should come as no surprise, considering his career. As a sophomore at Nebraska-Omaha, Guentzel had 39 points in 36 games and led UNO to the Frozen Four for the first time in program history. After his junior season, he went directly to Wilkes Barre-Scranton and scored 14 points in 10 games, sixth in the AHL playoffs despite the Baby Pens' second-round exit.

So, it was wild to watch Guentzel finish with two points, four shots, two hits and a blocked shot in 16:43 of ice time — and even take a post-whistle shot at Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner.

“It brings everyone up to play playoff hockey,” Guentzel said. “That urge to win has everyone doing it, so it's pretty easy to get up for these games. For sure, playoffs is the best time of the year.”

Only 51 seconds after Saad tied the score at 1-1 at 7:00 of the second period, Guentzel gave the Penguins the momentum for good on a two-on-one against Blue Jackets defenseman Gabriel Carlsson. Crosby slid a pass to Guentzel, whose wrist shot from the top of the right circle sailed low and inside the post for a 2-1 lead at 7:51 of the second period.

“To get that first one out of the way was big for me,” Guentzel said. “Now I can just go only up, I think.”

Given his playoff history, that should be fun to watch.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.