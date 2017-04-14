Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Plus-minus: Breaking down the Penguins' Game 2 win over Columbus
Bill West | Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:03 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal against the Blue Jackets in the first period Friday, April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates a goal assisted by Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) against the Blue Jackets in the second period of the second game of the first round on Friday April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 1 hour ago

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins F Jake Guentzel

His snarl and scoring touch blended together perfectly, so he remained unfazed in the face of Columbus' brutish efforts.

PLUS

Penguins D Ian Cole

A pair of assists served as icing on the cake for a blueliner who brings so much to the Penguins in their own zone.

PLUS

Penguins F Sidney Crosby

After a quiet playoff debut, the captain responded with a three-point effort and tallied a team-high five shots on goal.

PLUS

Columbus F Cam Atkinson

Some of the Blue Jackets' best scoring chances came off the stick of Atkinson, who finished with five shots on goal and 10 attempts.

MINUS

Columbus G Sergei Bobrovsky

The potential Venzina winner gave up a bad goal to Evgeni Malkin and also committed a giveaway just before Crosby's goal.

MINUS

Columbus F Brandon Dubinsky

Antagonism isn't worth much if it leads to two minutes in the penalty box, and it also doesn't offset the absence of shots — Dubinsky finished with zero pucks on goal and just two attempts.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.