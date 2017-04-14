Plus-minus: Breaking down the Penguins' Game 2 win over Columbus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins F Jake Guentzel

His snarl and scoring touch blended together perfectly, so he remained unfazed in the face of Columbus' brutish efforts.

PLUS

Penguins D Ian Cole

A pair of assists served as icing on the cake for a blueliner who brings so much to the Penguins in their own zone.

PLUS

Penguins F Sidney Crosby

After a quiet playoff debut, the captain responded with a three-point effort and tallied a team-high five shots on goal.

PLUS

Columbus F Cam Atkinson

Some of the Blue Jackets' best scoring chances came off the stick of Atkinson, who finished with five shots on goal and 10 attempts.

MINUS

Columbus G Sergei Bobrovsky

The potential Venzina winner gave up a bad goal to Evgeni Malkin and also committed a giveaway just before Crosby's goal.

MINUS

Columbus F Brandon Dubinsky

Antagonism isn't worth much if it leads to two minutes in the penalty box, and it also doesn't offset the absence of shots — Dubinsky finished with zero pucks on goal and just two attempts.

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.