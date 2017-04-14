Plus-minus: Breaking down the Penguins' Game 2 win over Columbus
No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.
The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.
PLUS
Penguins F Jake Guentzel
His snarl and scoring touch blended together perfectly, so he remained unfazed in the face of Columbus' brutish efforts.
PLUS
Penguins D Ian Cole
A pair of assists served as icing on the cake for a blueliner who brings so much to the Penguins in their own zone.
PLUS
Penguins F Sidney Crosby
After a quiet playoff debut, the captain responded with a three-point effort and tallied a team-high five shots on goal.
PLUS
Columbus F Cam Atkinson
Some of the Blue Jackets' best scoring chances came off the stick of Atkinson, who finished with five shots on goal and 10 attempts.
MINUS
Columbus G Sergei Bobrovsky
The potential Venzina winner gave up a bad goal to Evgeni Malkin and also committed a giveaway just before Crosby's goal.
MINUS
Columbus F Brandon Dubinsky
Antagonism isn't worth much if it leads to two minutes in the penalty box, and it also doesn't offset the absence of shots — Dubinsky finished with zero pucks on goal and just two attempts.
Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.