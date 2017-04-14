Penguins eagerly plug Maatta, Daley into heavy defenseman rotation

Justin Schultz waited for the taps on his shoulder or the quick beckonings from Penguins assistant Jacques Martin in the 2016 Stanley Cup run, but he accepted how infrequently they'd come compared to the calls for Kris Letang and Trevor Daley.

So much of the Penguins coaching staff's brilliance a season ago involved the management of their backend. They saved soft, exploitable matchups against opponents' bottom-six forwards for Schultz and Ian Cole while Letang and Brian Dumoulin regularly tried to shut down star scorers.

So much of their success through two games against Columbus in the 2017 postseason, including Friday's 4-1 win at PPG Paints Arena, has entailed the opposite philosophy. Neither Schultz nor any other blueliner gets sheltered minutes. “Balance,” the buzzword preferred by coach Mike Sullivan and his skaters, continues to keep the Blue Jackets guessing on which pair of shot-blocking, crease-guarding defensemen will jump over the boards next.

“In playoff hockey, it's good to stay fresh and roll as many guys into the game as you can,” said Schultz, who averaged just 13 minutes and one second in 2016 but logged 20:07 and 18:13 in Game 1 and 2 against Columbus. “We definitely have the personnel here that's capable of playing this type of hockey. Hopefully we can just keep rolling. It's only two games, so we've got a long way to go.”

Through Game 2, no Penguins defenseman logged less than 18 minutes or more than 23. Letang went over 25 minutes in all but one of last season's playoff games and averaged 28:53.

Schultz and Cole proved as sturdy and steady as any of the Penguins' defensive pairs this season. Cole's only absence came in the season finale as a healthy scratch. Schultz missed just three games with an injury. Both remained stellar even if separated and thrust into more significant roles when Letang, Dumoulin, Ron Hainsey and others went down with injuries.

“Our intention is to make a long run into the summer, and if we're going to do that, we're going to need all six guys who are playing to play even minutes, hard minutes,” Cole said of the blueline balance. “The best way to do that is to stay fresh. If we can take 30-second shifts and cycle them through, we have confidence in all six of our guys to go out and play against anybody.”

Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley experienced up-and-down stretches as a pairing before both suffered long-term injuries in late February. When they returned in the final week of the regular season, both described themselves as a little out-of-sync but optimistic about their readiness for the playoffs.

Nothing about their optimism suggested they might so effectively slide back into significant minutes and matchups, though. Maatta logged five minutes or more of five-on-five action against Brandon Dubinsky and Nick Foligno on Friday, according to naturalstattrick.com. Daley matched up against Foligno and Dubinsky as well as Pine-Richland product Brandon Saad and Alex Wennberg for five-plus minutes.

“They did a great job of making sure they were ready when they came back, and they knew they were coming back for the playoffs,” Schultz said of Maatta and Daley. “It's not easy to play one game and then step into the playoffs. They've done a phenomenal job for us. That's the type of players they are.”

Columbus coach John Tortorella denied he and his staff have eyed particular Penguins blueline pairs for matchup purposes even though he indicated earlier in the day that is standard procedure in a seven-game series.

Unless the Blue Jackets start to find the back of the net, they might run out of time before an exploitable pair emerges.

“We believe in these guys,” Sullivan said. “They're not perfect players by any stretch, but they're real good players. We just believe that the pairs we have right now, with the balance we have amongst them, it gives us the best chance to win.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.