Chipped Ice A.M.: Shooters look for ways to attack Penguins' Fleury, Columbus' Bobrovsky

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Editor's note: Visit triblive.com for the Chipped Ice A.M. report every morning the Penguins play or practice throughout their playoff run.

When skaters talk about beating opposing goalies, especially in the playoffs, they slip into the cliché zone 99 percent of the time.

Take away the goalie's eyes. Elevate the puck around the net. Earn second-chance opportunities.

Yes, those are perfectly good ways to make life difficult on goalies in a playoff series, but they're also good ways to make life difficult on any goalie in any game at any level of the sport.

Occasionally, though, players will let something slip about their real intentions for attacking an opposing netminder. If you listen carefully, you can hear what they're actually thinking.

Columbus winger Scott Hartnell, for example, unleashed a little bit of honesty about how the Blue Jackets plan to go after Marc-Andre Fleury after he made 31 saves in a 3-1 Penguins victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals series Wednesday night.

“Everyone in this room has faced Fleury a bunch of times,” Hartnell said. “He seems to stop the hard ones and maybe let in the odd easy one.”

That's been the knock on Fleury for most of his career, that he's like a shortstop who makes the diving play in the hole but boots the routine grounder hit right at him. Whether it still holds true at age 32 remains to be seen, but the formula for beating Fleury obviously includes getting a high volume of pucks on net and seeing if he won't bobble one.

Columbus has one other plan for attacking Fleury. He's an aggressive goalie who frequently comes far out of his net to challenge shooters, Hartnell said. The Blue Jackets have to use those traits against him.

“Some fake shots, I think,” defenseman Zach Werenski said. “Some pump fakes. Move the puck around. Some one-timers. Be ready to shoot at all times. Whenever you have a chance, just put it on net. Shots are valuable in the playoffs.”

The Penguins haven't let slip any of their strategies for attacking Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, the probable Vezina Trophy winner this season, but they didn't have to.

The numbers give a crystal clear indication of how Bobrovsky can be beaten.

According to an analysis of Bobrovsky's game on NHL.com, his glove side is his weakness. He gave up 75 goals on his left side this season, compared to 33 on his right.

Near the top of the net, the numbers are even more pronounced. Bobrovsky has been beaten 36 times high glove, compared to 10 times high blocker.

The Penguins know this. Goalie coach Mike Bales and the rest of the coaches prepare a dossier on every goalie before every game.

The only problem, of course, is putting that information into practice in game situations.

“It's really only relevant when you have time and space to shoot,” winger Conor Sheary said. “Usually, you're just trying to funnel pucks to the net and a lot of goals are scored nowadays on rebounds and in front. We have a sheet every game that shows us where goalies are weak this year and where they give up the most goals. We kind of pay attention to that a little bit.”

The one time the Penguins beat Bobrovsky high glove in Game 1, it was a rocket of a wrist shot off the stick of Phil Kessel on a second-period power play.

It's hard to imagine he came up with a plan for that shot by poring over the pregame scouting report – Kessel seems more like a grip-it-and-rip-it kind of guy – but anything's possible in the playoffs.

“I think he's been the top goalie in the league this year. He's got all the stats that are at the top of the league,” Kessel said. “He's quick out there. He reads the play well. He's a battler in net.”

LAST GAME: Kessel, Nick Bonino and Bryan Rust picked up where they left off last season, scoring goals in a 3-1 Penguins victory in Game 1.

NEXT GAME: Star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin will look to get in on the goal-scoring act when the Penguins host the Blue Jackets in Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday night.

A NOTE: Bobrovsky has a reputation as a Penguins killer, probably earned by winning the first game played at the building now called PPG Paints Arena in 2010, but his career numbers against the team – 13-12-2, 3.01 goals-against average, .907 save percentage – are actually pretty pedestrian. Fleury, by comparison, has much better career numbers – 13-6-2, 2.41, .922 – against the Blue Jackets.

A QUOTE: “It's not rocket scientists, that we're trying to reinvent the wheel here. We need to definitely execute a little bit better, get things to the paint and make it hell for Fleury.”

— Hartnell, apparently not understanding what rocket scientists do for a living

A NUMBER: 2 — NHL goalies with at least 50 playoff wins since the 2004-05 lockout — New York's Henrik Lundqvist (56) and Fleury (54)

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.