Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Live at Game 2: Penguins 1, Blue Jackets 0
Bill West | Friday, April 14, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fans line up to get pictures with Iceburgh outside before the start of the second game of the first round on Friday April 14, 2017 at PPG Arena.

Updated 2 minutes ago

When coach Mike Sullivan talks about the importance of goal line-to-goal line hockey, he presumably envisions the kinds of things his skaters delivered during the latter half of Friday's opening period in Game 2 of the Penguins' first-round series against Columbus at PPG Paints Arena.

All four forward lines collapsed around the crease in the defensive zone and swarmed Blue Jackets netminder Sergei Bobrovsky to create chances at the other end. Columbus, meanwhile, continued its Game 1 habit of settling for shots from the perimeter.

The Penguins consequently headed to the dressing room after 20 minutes up, 1-0.

Nothing captured the Penguins' puck-hunting methods better than the way "The Kids" set up Sidney Crosby for the game's first goal.

Fiesty forechecking from Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel gave the Penguins their first shot and tally nine minutes into the opening period. Sheary pressured Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky into a bad decision behind the net. Guentzel crashed the crease to pivot the puck from Sheary over to Crosby for the finish.

The goal made Crosby one of three Penguins in team history with 50 postseason tallies.

That shift sparked an otherwise sleepy first few minutes from the Penguins, who trailed, 9-1, in shots on goal just past the halfway mark of the first period.

A laser light show and a moment of silence for late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney set the stage for an electric atmosphere at PPG Paints Arena, but the opening two minutes of activity failed to produce a shot on goal for either team.

PREGAME

All the Penguins made it through warm-ups without issue on Friday night, so Game 2 of their first-round series against Columbus involved at least one encouraging development before the first period even opened.

Coaches Mike Sullivan and John Tortorella will use the same forward combinations and defensive pairs they sent out in Game 1. But that doesn't mean both want encore performances of what they witnessed in Game 1 on Wednesday, a 3-1 win for the hosts at PPG Paints Arena.

After being outshot 16-3 in the first period of Game 1, the Penguins want to ramp up their possession game.

After spending much of their time in the offensive zone on the perimeter, the Blue Jackets want to get to the dangerous areas of the ice more frequently.

The coaches will obviously touch on those points when talking to their teams before faceoff, but they both promised to let the players play.

"You don't want to turn them into robots out there," Sullivan said. "That's the fine line. One of the greatest things about our game is its instinctive play. It's a player's game. It's not really a chess match. It never happens on the ice how we draw it up in the room or on the rink board. It's a player's ability to be instinctive and see things in a timely fashion and be able to execute that separates the best from others."

Tortorella said he didn't want to do anything to get in the way of his team's physical DNA.

"When you lose your first game, I think your identity is more to the forefront than anything," he said. "We're not going to lose who we are. We're going to go about our business."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.