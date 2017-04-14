Live at Game 2: Penguins 1, Blue Jackets 0

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When coach Mike Sullivan talks about the importance of goal line-to-goal line hockey, he presumably envisions the kinds of things his skaters delivered during the latter half of Friday's opening period in Game 2 of the Penguins' first-round series against Columbus at PPG Paints Arena.

All four forward lines collapsed around the crease in the defensive zone and swarmed Blue Jackets netminder Sergei Bobrovsky to create chances at the other end. Columbus, meanwhile, continued its Game 1 habit of settling for shots from the perimeter.

The Penguins consequently headed to the dressing room after 20 minutes up, 1-0.

Penguins continue to get their shots from in close. Columbus continues to settle and hope for the best. pic.twitter.com/CIVHrDkBsh — Bill West (@BWest_Trib) April 14, 2017

Nothing captured the Penguins' puck-hunting methods better than the way "The Kids" set up Sidney Crosby for the game's first goal.

Fiesty forechecking from Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel gave the Penguins their first shot and tally nine minutes into the opening period. Sheary pressured Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky into a bad decision behind the net. Guentzel crashed the crease to pivot the puck from Sheary over to Crosby for the finish.

The goal made Crosby one of three Penguins in team history with 50 postseason tallies.

Sidney Crosby on the first shot of the game for the Penguins, scores. 1-0 #Pens #CBJ pic.twitter.com/t1VXcK8ySa — SB (@Sam_Blazer) April 14, 2017

That shift sparked an otherwise sleepy first few minutes from the Penguins, who trailed, 9-1, in shots on goal just past the halfway mark of the first period.

A laser light show and a moment of silence for late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney set the stage for an electric atmosphere at PPG Paints Arena, but the opening two minutes of activity failed to produce a shot on goal for either team.

Buy the ticket. Take the ride. Penguins vs Blue Jackets, Game 2. pic.twitter.com/on7xuycrJq — Bill West (@BWest_Trib) April 14, 2017

PREGAME

All the Penguins made it through warm-ups without issue on Friday night, so Game 2 of their first-round series against Columbus involved at least one encouraging development before the first period even opened.

Coaches Mike Sullivan and John Tortorella will use the same forward combinations and defensive pairs they sent out in Game 1. But that doesn't mean both want encore performances of what they witnessed in Game 1 on Wednesday, a 3-1 win for the hosts at PPG Paints Arena.

After being outshot 16-3 in the first period of Game 1, the Penguins want to ramp up their possession game.

After spending much of their time in the offensive zone on the perimeter, the Blue Jackets want to get to the dangerous areas of the ice more frequently.

The coaches will obviously touch on those points when talking to their teams before faceoff, but they both promised to let the players play.

"You don't want to turn them into robots out there," Sullivan said. "That's the fine line. One of the greatest things about our game is its instinctive play. It's a player's game. It's not really a chess match. It never happens on the ice how we draw it up in the room or on the rink board. It's a player's ability to be instinctive and see things in a timely fashion and be able to execute that separates the best from others."

Tortorella said he didn't want to do anything to get in the way of his team's physical DNA.

"When you lose your first game, I think your identity is more to the forefront than anything," he said. "We're not going to lose who we are. We're going to go about our business."