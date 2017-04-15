Penguins building off their blocks for success

Columbus forward Nick Foligno wise cracked after the Blue Jackets' 4-1 loss in Game 2 on Friday at PPG Paints Arena that more Penguins than Marc-Andre Fleury deserved to wear goalie pads with how many blocked shots they accumulated.

That's maybe more of a compliment than Foligno intended. There's not only a willingness among the Penguins to step in front of shots in this first-round series, but there's a proficiency in doing it without the help of heavy, hefty equipment, which would severely limit the Penguins' ultimate imperative of creating and winning loose puck battles.

Columbus coach John Tortorella championed shot-blocking a few seasons ago while in charge of the New York Rangers, who leaned on star netminder Henrik Lundqvist to stop anything that crept through the maze of scrambling teammates in front. He and his players now wonder if there's a better way to attack the Penguins, who enter Sunday's Game 3 at Nationwide Arena with a 2-0 lead in the series and 45 blocked shots to their credit through two games.

The Penguins certainly aren't shying away from their strategy.

“Obviously, you'd like to keep shots down as much as possible, but blocking shots is a fact of life in the playoffs,” forward Matt Cullen said. “And I think that's an area that this team has really improved on from the beginning of last year to now. We have some guys that are really, really good shot blockers.

“I think it's one of those things that can really get your bench going during the game. Even if you're hemmed in your own end, you see guys blocking shots and diving, making plays to block shots. It means a lot as a team, and you don't want to let your guy down when they make a play like that.”

For much of the Penguins' midseason surge and Stanley Cup run last season, shot-blocking served more as a last resort than a defensive priority. Puck possession and forechecking pressure better suited the Penguins' speedy and skilled personnel.

Not until the 2016 second-round series with Washington and the Stanley Cup Final against San Jose did the Penguins' enthusiasm for self-sacrifice become readily apparent. Preventing shots on goal went to the extreme against the Sharks, who watched 38 and 33 of their attempts crash into Penguins skaters in Game 3 and Game 6, respectively.

With 23 blocks on the Blue Jackets in Friday's win and 22 in Wednesday's 3-1 win, the Penguins are reaching totals they hit only a handful of times in the 2016 playoffs and rarely reached during the 2015-16 regular season, when they accumulated at least 22 blocks just once — March 27, 2016 against the New York Rangers.

But their success in the 2016-17 regular season with an increased reliance on blocked shots — they reached or exceeded 22 blocks nine times — led them to trust in a tactic that often works counter to possession efforts.

The key, Penguins shot-blocking extraordinaire Ian Cole explained, is to get in front of pucks without losing mobility and with a keen awareness of the goalie's view of the play.

“I personally prefer to go down on one knee,” Cole said, “because you can still pop up really quick, can still conceal (your body) and stay tight and get your stick out there, so if they try to pump and walk around you, you can still kind of maneuver a little bit rather than laying down completely.

“There are some certain angles that we talk to our goalies about that we want to take away. So if you're going to err on a side, you want to err on the side of doing what is predictable to one another. The diving in front of (a shot) haphazardly sometimes leads to screens. … If you're going to screen your goalie, you better block that shot. That's kind of what my mentality is.”

Nothing about the nature of the Penguins' 45 shot blocks has bothered coach Mike Sullivan, who stood beside Tortorella as an assistant on some of those Rangers teams.

“I think our guys are doing a good job of getting in the shot lanes, and I think we're doing a good job of protecting the scoring area,” Sullivan said. “I think we can get better moving forward at controlling territory a little bit better and spending a little less time there by hanging onto pucks in the offensive zone. I think sometimes we're forcing plays in the offensive zone that aren't there, and as a result, we rob ourselves of the opportunity to spend more time and force our opponent to expend energy defending us. Certainly as far as our team defense is concerned, we've been really happy with it.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.