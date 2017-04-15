Columbus newspaper scraps Crosby masks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Columbus newspaper has flip-flopped on plans for a promotion that would have poked fun at Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

On Friday afternoon, the Columbus Dispatch announced it would include “Crying Sid the Kid” masks in its Sunday editions. The masks featured a caricature of Crosby with tears rolling down his cheeks. Opponents, including Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, have sometimes criticized Crosby as a complainer throughout his career.

By Saturday morning, the newspaper had scrapped those plans.

“We heard the response and we are not going to print it. We appreciate the input from hockey fans,” editor Alan Miller said in a Tweet distributed by the newspaper's Blue Jackets beat writer, Aaron Portzline.

The Penguins lead the Blue Jackets 2-0 in a best-of-seven first-round playoff series that continues Sunday in Columbus. Crosby had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 Penguins victory in Game 2 Friday night.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.