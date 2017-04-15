Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Three periods: Columbus coming up short in first
Bill West | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 8:09 p.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

FIRST Slow starts

Among the many potentially bothersome elements for Columbus to consider from its first two games against the Penguins is its absence of first-period goals despite 28 shots combined before the first intermissions.

The Blue Jackets made a habit of jumping ahead of their opponents during the regular season as they held a 78-49 edge in first-period scoring. That contributed to why they finished the regular season with the third-highest total of time leading, trailing Washington and Toronto.

The Penguins, meanwhile, barely outscored the opposition in first periods during the regular season as they held a 67-66 edge in goals. Their dominance became more apparent over the latter two periods.

SECOND Hit parade

Even with just two goals scored and seven goals allowed, the Blue Jackets, who talllied 100 hits through two games, remain steadfast about the importance of hitting and physicality in their game.

“I think in a seven-game series, it goes a long way,” said Boone Jenner, who has 15 hits in the series.

Jenner's philosophy might hold true if the series lasts seven games, but the Penguins are halfway to ending this series well ahead of Columbus' preferred schedule.

THIRD Paddle problems

Marc-Andre Fleury made one of his best moves with the puck in his long career Friday when he helped the Penguins sustain offensive pressure by leaving his crease and sending a pass back up the ice to his teammates.

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made one of his career's worst flubs when he mishandled a puck behind his own net, which allowed Conor Sheary to steal possession away and set up the Penguins' first goal.

These might ultimately represent little more than minor moments in the series, but they capture the fortunes of the goalies after two games.

“I don't like to talk about (that) goal,” Bobrovsky said. “It is what it is. There was my mistake, and that's it.”

Fleury, meanwhile, finds his morale soaring. Puck handling is arguably his greatest weakness, but even that has yet to become a pitfall.

— Bill West

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.