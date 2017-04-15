Three periods: Columbus coming up short in first

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FIRST Slow starts

Among the many potentially bothersome elements for Columbus to consider from its first two games against the Penguins is its absence of first-period goals despite 28 shots combined before the first intermissions.

The Blue Jackets made a habit of jumping ahead of their opponents during the regular season as they held a 78-49 edge in first-period scoring. That contributed to why they finished the regular season with the third-highest total of time leading, trailing Washington and Toronto.

The Penguins, meanwhile, barely outscored the opposition in first periods during the regular season as they held a 67-66 edge in goals. Their dominance became more apparent over the latter two periods.

SECOND Hit parade

Even with just two goals scored and seven goals allowed, the Blue Jackets, who talllied 100 hits through two games, remain steadfast about the importance of hitting and physicality in their game.

“I think in a seven-game series, it goes a long way,” said Boone Jenner, who has 15 hits in the series.

Jenner's philosophy might hold true if the series lasts seven games, but the Penguins are halfway to ending this series well ahead of Columbus' preferred schedule.

THIRD Paddle problems

Marc-Andre Fleury made one of his best moves with the puck in his long career Friday when he helped the Penguins sustain offensive pressure by leaving his crease and sending a pass back up the ice to his teammates.

Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made one of his career's worst flubs when he mishandled a puck behind his own net, which allowed Conor Sheary to steal possession away and set up the Penguins' first goal.

These might ultimately represent little more than minor moments in the series, but they capture the fortunes of the goalies after two games.

“I don't like to talk about (that) goal,” Bobrovsky said. “It is what it is. There was my mistake, and that's it.”

Fleury, meanwhile, finds his morale soaring. Puck handling is arguably his greatest weakness, but even that has yet to become a pitfall.