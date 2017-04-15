Kuhnhackl reacts to cross-check

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins winger Tom Kuhnhackl admitted to being a little sore but otherwise steadfastly wanted to move on Saturday afternoon after taking a violent cross-check from Columbus forward Matt Calvert the night before.

“Obviously a lot of emotions out there,” Kuhnhackl said after the Penguins practiced in Cranberry. “Whatever happened, happened. It was in Game 2. It's another day and we're going to get focused for Game 3.”

Calvert broke his stick over Kuhnhackl's shoulder with a cross-check late in Game 2 of the first-round series Friday night, then knocked the Penguins winger down with a shot to the head.

Calvert received a minor penalty on the play. The NHL's department of player safety announced Saturday afternoon that Calvert would have a hearing later in the day to determine whether he would receive supplemental discipline such as a fine or suspension.

Calvert did not speak with reporters after the Blue Jackets practice Saturday.

Kuhnhackl said he was surprised by the cross-check and knew of nothing in particular that led up to the incident.

“I think everybody's hitting everybody out there. Obviously a very physical series,” he said.

Kuhnhackl also said he didn't have an opinion on whether Calvert should be suspended.

“That's not up to me. It's up to the league,” Kuhnhackl said.

Those sentiments echoed those offered by coach Mike Sullivan, who rarely if ever publicly lobbies for suspensions to opposing players.

“I don't think it's important to our team and what we're trying to accomplish,” Sullivan said. “I think what we focus on is what we can control. We're doing to our job. I'm going to do my job and coach the players that I have. The league will do their job. The refs will do their job.

“We're not going to worry about that. We're just going to play the game. I think that's the most important approach that we need to take in order to maintain the necessary focus and discipline that it takes to win at this time of year.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.