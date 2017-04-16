Guentzel's hat trick caps Penguins rally in Game 3

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penguins have a roster full of players who appeared in white-knuckle, high-stakes games about twice a week last postseason.

The first time they got in one this postseason, a kid who was just wrapping up his junior year of college this time last year was the hero.

Jake Guentzel completed a hat trick 13:10 into overtime to give the Penguins a 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 3 of their first-round series at Nationwide Arena.

The Penguins have a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and can complete the sweep in Game 4 Tuesday night in Columbus.

On the winning goal, Sidney Crosby wheeled around behind the net with the puck, finding Guentzel near the left hash marks for a quick shot and a goal.

Columbus looked to have a sure game-winner seven minutes into overtime, but a Brandon Dubinsky shot off the rebound of an Oliver Bjorkstrand shot caught goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in the helmet.

With Columbus jumping out to a two-goal lead in the first period and the Penguins erasing it in the second, the score was tied 3-3 entering the third.

Guentzel scored his second goal of the game on a power play with 8:12 to go, banking the rebound of a Phil Kessel shot off the end boards in off goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Blue Jackets answered less than four minutes later when Brandon Dubinsky cashed in the rebound of a Jack Johnson point shot with 4:49 left.

The Penguins' Bryan Rust beats Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky for his second goal in the second period Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Nationwide Arena. For more images from Game 3, visit the Trib's photo gallery. Photo by Chaz Palla

The Penguins couldn't have been surprised by how Sunday night's game started.

The Blue Jackets were one of the top four teams in the league all season, and they were coming home after losing a pair of games at PPG Paints Arena in which they felt they deserved a better result.

"They're certainly going to want to come out and set the tone in the first period," defenseman Ian Cole said before the game. "We're going to have to weather that storm."

What's the opposite of weathering the storm? Walking out into the yard and holding up a 5-iron?

That's what the Penguins did.

First, they gave up a goal 11 seconds into the game.

A Cole pass in the neutral zone off the opening faceoff kicked off the skate of a referee, sending the Blue Jackets streaking into the offensive zone. Dubinsky got off a shot from the left wing and Cam Atkinson buried the rebound.

The Blue Jackets pressed their advantage with two more goals before the game was seven minutes old.

First, the Penguins misfired on a pass from Conor Sheary to Sidney Crosby in the defensive zone. Atkinson cleaned up the mess and scored past a Marc-Andre Fleury poke-check attempt about five minutes in.

Matt Cullen was called for slashing 37 seconds later and Zach Werenski scored 31 seconds into the power play to give the Blue Jackets a 3-1 lead. His shot from the left point banked in off the far post and nestled under Fleury's water bottle.

No matter how poorly they weathered it, the storm, as all storms do, ended eventually, and the Penguins systematically got back in the game thanks to two goals from Bryan Rust in the second period.

About five minutes in, at the end of a long shift in the offensive zone, Brian Dumoulin stationed himself at the center point and found Rust slipping in toward the right post for a redirection goal.

Eight minutes later, at the end of another lengthy trip into the offensive zone, Malkin made a pass from the right-wing corner toward the far post, where Rust smacked it in off the stick blade of Brandon Saad to tie the score 3-3.

The goal was controversial.

A few seconds before it was scored, a Phil Kessel shot deflected up and caught Werenski in the face. Werenski lay on the ice bleeding for a few seconds before hobbling to the bench. The Penguins scored in the meantime, leaving the Blue Jackets and their fans incensed that referees did not stop play for Werenski's safety.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.