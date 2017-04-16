Plus-minus: Breaking down the Penguins' Game 3 win over Columbus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins F Jake Guentzel

Three goals, including the overtime winner, in a comeback win gets the rookie a firm spot in Penguins playoff lore.

PLUS

Penguins F Bryan Rust

His two goals initiated the Penguins' rally, and he also proved critical to the team's puck possession efforts.

PLUS

Penguins F Matt Cullen

He anchored a line that provided the Penguins a change of pace and defensive discipline. Columbus tallied just two shots and four attempts with Cullen on the ice during five-on-five action.

PLUS

Penguins D Ron Hainsey

His 20 minutes and 34 seconds of even-strength ice time did not include a goal against, and during that time the Penguins also held a 9-1 edge in high-danger scoring chances as defined by naturalstattrick.com.

EVEN

Columbus F Brandon Dubinsky

Central to many of the Blue Jackets' highest and lowest moments, the physical forward finished with two points, including the goal that forced overtime, and he tilted the ice in his team's favor.

EVEN

Columbus D David Savard

Forced to log a team-high 31:27 to offset Zach Werenski's unavailability, Savard kept Columbus afloat on the back end, as he was on the ice for one even-strength goal for and one against.

MINUS

Penguins D Justin Schultz

No points, just one shot on goal and five shot attempts added to a disappointing night for Schultz, who ended up stuck in the defensive zone far too often.

MINUS

Columbus F Boone Jenner

The Blue Jackets struggled to leave their own end with Jenner on the ice, and the forward also failed to provide a power forward presence, as he finished without a hit and with just one shot on goal.