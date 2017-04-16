Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Few faces remain from 2014 matchup with Blue Jackets
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby consoles goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury after the Blue Jackets first goal in the first period Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena.

Updated 23 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the grand scheme of things, very little time has passed between Penguins playoff games in Columbus.

Before Sunday, the team's previous trip to Nationwide Arena came April 28, 2014. Evgeni Malkin had a hat trick, and the Penguins beat the Blue Jackets, 4-3, to finish off a first-round playoff series in six games.

Surprisingly, the Penguins roster — not to mention coaching staff and front office — has turned over almost completely in the three years since.

Malkin is one of four Penguins players from that 2014 lineup to dress for Sunday's game. Sidney Crosby, Marc-Andre Fleury and Olli Maatta were the others.

Columbus, meanwhile, has had a little less turnover. Seven of their players Sunday played Game 6 in 2014.

For either team, it's hard to imagine a lot of long-term continuity or institutional knowledge of previous playoff encounters has built up.

“I think there's a fair amount of turnover in the league,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think the rules that govern the game have something to do with that. All we can do is control what we can and coach the people that we have and do the best job we can to become a team. That's what we've done.”

Butting heads

With the Blue Jackets committed to playing a hard, physical game and Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist committed to getting to the net as much as he can, confrontations between the two warring factions are inevitable.

Not that it will stop the Blue Jackets from becoming incensed by his actions at times. Hornqvist said before Sunday's game that it's just business, nothing personal.

“I would never try to touch (the goaltender) to start a scrum,” Hornqvist said. “Obviously I would want to score goals. Sometimes he gets the puck before me, and maybe I would slash him.”

A slash like that would inevitably lead to a post-whistle scrum. Hornqvist said the scrums he's in with the Blue Jackets are no more violent than any other team.

“I think they're all the same in the playoffs,” Hornqvist said.

Suspension fallout

Matt Calvert was out of the lineup for the Blue Jackets, serving the one-game suspension he earned for cross-checking Tom Kuhnhackl late in Game 2.

He was replaced by Sonny Milano, a creative winger who led the AHL's Cleveland Monsters in scoring this season.

Columbus coach John Tortorella declined to opine on the severity of the punishment, but he did say Calvert's absence from the lineup would be felt.

“(Calvert) has been playing well, kills penalties. He's a good player, a checker who scored one of the goals in our series,” Tortorella said. “We'll miss him.”

Defending Crosby

While Tortorella has long made it a point to match up center Brandon Dubinsky with Sidney Crosby as much as possible, the Blue Jackets coach said his efforts to defend the Penguins captain pretty much end there.

“There are elite players on all teams, and he is one of the best players in the game, but I think with players like that, you're just trying to limit them. You're never going to stop them,” Tortorella said. “But to change your defense or your coverages, it's way too instinctive of a game. We don't know what he's going to do on a certain play. You can't map out like in football on the sidelines, with a 3-4 defense.

“You look at their power play. It's a bunch of moving parts and they're playing. You certainly have to be aware. You want to try to get the right people out against him. You just try to limit him as best you can, as you do with all really good offensive players.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.