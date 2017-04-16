Chipped Ice A.M.: Short trip could change face of Penguins' playoff series

When the first-round playoff series between the Penguins and Blue Jackets changed venues between Games 2 and 3, it barely moved the needle from a geographical perspective.

Nationwide Arena in Columbus is less than 200 miles from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

There are reasons to believe, however, that the short trip could have a significant impact on how the series is playing out on the ice.

The Penguins have largely been in control of things so far, winning the first two games by a combined score of 7-2. But both those games were played at home, where they went 31-6-4 during the regular season. They were a far less impressive 19-15-7 on the road.

Most of that discrepancy is probably due to pragmatic factors.

For example, the Penguins tend to have a few more calls go their way at home. In the regular season, they went on the power play 13 more times than their opponents in home games and 10 times fewer than their opponents in road games.

There's also the matter of matchups. When a team is led by a dynamic top line like the Penguins have been lately, it stands to reason that they'd struggle a little more on the road, where opposing coaches have the last personnel change and can thus decide how they want to defend the game's most dangerous scorers.

A portion of the difference might also be due to more intangible factors, though, like home-crowd advantage.

The Penguins tend to score in bunches in the postseason. They did it frequently en route to a Stanley Cup last season and they did it again in Game 1 against Columbus, scoring three times in the second period.

When the first puck goes in and the PPG Paints Arena crowd starts to get unglued, it creates a loud, chaotic environment in the building that can work in favor of the home team.

Now that the series has moved to Nationwide Arena, the noise and chaos will work in favor of the Blue Jackets.

"They'll be desperate," Sidney Crosby said. "They'll be fired up. We know that they play really well there. A lot of us have been in those games before. They're a physical team, so I'm sure they'll try to establish that early on. Just much of what we saw here in the first two games, but teams are always a little extra motivated when they go back home."

The Blue Jackets are especially hoping to use home-ice advantage to take an early lead. They've outshot the Penguins 27-10 in the first period so far in the series, but have come away empty handed.

"They come out hard every game, but they come out especially hard at home," Penguins defenseman Ian Cole said. "They're a very competitive team and a very aggressive team. They're certainly going to want to come out and set the tone in the first period. We're going to have to weather that storm. We've done a decent job at it the first two games, but it's something I think we can get better at. We can have our own push too."

Matchups could also come into play in the games played in Columbus.

Traditionally, Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has matched up center Brandon Dubinsky with Crosby's line religiously.

In the first two games of this series, that matchup hasn't materialized all that often. Of the 30 minutes, 13 seconds Crosby has played at even strength in the first two games, less than nine minutes have been against the Dubinsky line.

That's only 29 percent of the time, a figure which almost certainly will rise in Game 3.

"In the first two games, I was happy with the matches we got," Tortorella said. "I'm not going to expound upon how we're going to try to go about that, but sure, when you're at home, it makes it easier if you really want to lock into something. I don't think we're at the stage of locking into that. Sometimes we're just trying to keep some people away from other people, not so much trying to lock onto us playing against them."

From Penguins coach Mike Sullivan's perspective, the change in venue will make it harder for him to target some of the weaker parts of Columbus' lineup.

In the first two games, for instance, Sullivan has played the combo of Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel against the suspect third defense pair of Scott Harrington and Gabriel Carlsson as much as possible.

"I know what he's looking to do. We have to try to fight that," Tortorella said. "He knows we have a couple guys that back there that he's trying to exploit. We have to be careful. It will make it easier for us at home."

THE SERIES: Penguins lead, 2-0

LAST GAME: The Penguins took a one-goal lead in the second period and pressed their advantage significantly with a strong third period, beating the Blue Jackets 4-1 in Game 2 Friday night.

NEXT GAME: The Blue Jackets, who went 28-12-1 at home this season, will look to get back into the series when Game 3 starts at 6 p.m. Sunday at Nationwide Arena.

A NOTE: Winning the first two games of a best-of-seven series has traditionally been very good news for teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs. In league history, 67.6 percent of teams with a 2-0 lead in a series have gone on to win. They Penguins are 14-2 all-time when they take a 2-0 series lead. They're 7-0 in the Crosby-Malkin era.

A QUOTE: "The other stuff doesn't help us. It's just not the way the game is played anymore. I think we've done a really good job of playing in between the whistles. I think that's important, that we keep our discipline." -- Tortorella

A NUMBER: 11 – hits for Carter Rowney and Tom Kuhnhackl, who share the Penguins team lead in the series. Boone Jenner leads Columbus with 15 hits.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.