Penguins 'just play' as series starts to turn ugly

Editor's note: Visit triblive.com for the Chipped Ice A.M. report every morning the Penguins play or practice throughout their playoff run.

Just play.

That was the slogan coach Mike Sullivan made famous during last season's run to the Stanley Cup, so famous that it was emblazoned on the team's T-shirts, and it got its first real test of this year's playoffs Friday night.

On two occasions during the Penguins 4-1 victory in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference quarterfinals series with the Columbus Blue Jackets, tempers flared and some post-whistle shenanigans took place.

In general, the Penguins lived up to their slogan.

“It's a competitive game and that's what's going to happen,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “We're just going to keep playing through it.”

The first conflagration had a direct impact on the final score of the game.

As the second period came to a close, Cole and Columbus center Brandon Dubinsky exchanged gloved punches as they scuffled during a five-on-five get-together.

Dubinsky received the only penalty, a roughing minor.

One second after the resulting power play ended at the start of the third period, Evgeni Malkin scored on a bad-angle shot from the right-wing corner, giving the Penguins a 3-1 lead and making the hill Columbus had to climb to make a comeback insurmountable.

“I think we're doing fine,” Sullivan said when asked if he thought his team was sticking to its mantra. “It's everything we expected it to be. We knew we were going to play a physical team.”

When discussing what he thought about the call on Dubinsky, Columbus coach John Tortorella stole Sullivan's line.

“We're not going to get involved in it,” Tortorella said. “We're just going to play.”

The second incident was more violent.

As time ticked down in the third, Columbus forward Matt Calvert shattered his stick on the back of Tom Kuhnhackl while delivering a cross-check, then knocked the Penguins forward down with a gloved punch.

Kuhnhackl did not immediately show any ill effects from the cross-check afterwards. Calvert received a two-minute minor for cross-checking and could face a suspension from the league's department of player safety.

“I don't really have thoughts,” Sullivan said. “We're going to play the game. I think that's when our team's at its best. We can't win the game after the whistles. Our team's at its best when we play between the whistles and we play hard. That's what I like about this team we have. They're focused. They're determined. We'll just keep playing the game we're trying to play.”

If the series started to turn a little bit ugly in Game 2, there's no reason to think that course will change once it shifts to Columbus for Game 3 on Sunday.

The Columbus Dispatch is planning to give out masks of a caricature of Crosby's face with tears rolling down its cheeks before the game.

The Blue Jackets probably aren't going to play less physical in front of a frothing home crowd, either. They've outhit the Penguins 100-65 in the first two games of the series, and that ratio isn't likely to get any less lopsided moving forward.

“It's something you gotta bring in the playoffs, hitting them and trying to be physical,” Columbus winger Boone Jenner said.

In other words, the Penguins will have plenty of chances to test their mantra again before the series is over.

“It's playoff hockey,” Jenner said. “You know it's going to be emotional out there. It comes with playing a seven-game series. It's going to be emotional.”

THE SERIES: Penguins lead, 2-0

LAST GAME: The line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary combined for two goals as the Penguins kept the Blue Jackets away from the center of the ice and cruised to a 4-1 victory Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.

NEXT GAME: Nationwide Arena in Columbus will host a playoff game for the third time when Game 3 begins at 6 p.m. Sunday.

A NOTE: This is the eighth time in franchise history that the Penguins opened a playoff run with at least two consecutive victories. Before this year, the most recent instance was when they started with two wins in 2009. The longest playoff-opening winning streak was seven games in 2008.

A QUOTE: “It's hard to believe that he was backing up someone else. He's such a great goalie. He'd be a No. 1 anywhere. We have two No. 1 goalies and that's the beauty of what we have in this room. Flower's been unbelievable for us.” – Sheary on Marc-Andre Fleury

A NUMBER: 4 – active players with more career playoff goals than Sidney Crosby's 50. They are Florida's Jaromir Jagr (78), San Jose's Patrick Marleau (65), Detroit's Henrik Zetterberg (57) and Chicago's Marian Hossa (52).

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.