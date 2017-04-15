Pens-Jackets series features contrast in forechecking styles

When Penguins winger Conor Sheary enters the offensive zone on the forecheck, he darts and dives like a hungry hummingbird, stretching out his stick to get as much length as he can from his 5-foot-8 frame, looking to convert a tipped puck into a turnover.

When Columbus winger Boone Jenner is in the same position, he moves in straight, powerful bursts like a predatory panther, hoping to catch an unsuspecting opponent with a crunching hit, using his 216-pound mass to create a bruise or a loose puck.

In the ongoing playoff series between them, the Penguins and Blue Jackets aren't just battling for a berth in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They might be waging a referendum on the future of forechecking in the NHL.

Columbus coach John Tortorella makes no bones about which side he's on. He casts his vote for relentless physicality.

“I think we've lost ourselves a little bit in how you're supposed to play the game,” Tortorella said. “Hard hitting is a big part of hockey, or it used to be. I think it's an interesting situation right now, how the game is being played.

“We're going to hit. That's a big part of who we are. I think we lost some of that. I talked to our guys, during when he had that 16-game winning streak. We were filling the net. We forgot about who we were and what our foundation is, and that's a team that's going to bang and have some grind to its game.”

Columbus captain Nick Foligno knows it's not necessarily an easy or politically correct style of play in the modern NHL, but he and his teammates are sticking to it.

“I think power plays are so important now,” Foligno said. “I think concussions have come into it, too. You don't want to be on that edge where you're getting your team caught up in that. The league is looking at it more to protect players, so the physical teams have kind of gone a little bit by the wayside.

“For us, though, I think that's just the way we need to play. I don't think we're going out there to just run guys through the boards, but it makes us engaged in games and it gives us room.”

It's important to note the Blue Jackets aren't a raving bunch of maniacs looking for hits and ignoring the game being played around them.

“I don't know if they don't notice the puck on the ice,” Penguins defenseman Ian Cole said. “They're a very well-coached, well-structured team. They do like to come hard. They do like to try to create separation on the forecheck, get the puck in the offensive zone and keep it that way. They are very good at it.”

At the same time, their aim is clear.

“Every time they go back for a puck,” winger Scott Hartnell said, “they're going to get a lick on them.”

The Penguins' approach, meanwhile, is different.

“They're going to use their speed to their advantage,” Columbus defenseman Seth Jones said. “They get to pucks quick. Their linemates work really well together, staying close together in the offensive zone, which helps them. They definitely use their speed more.”

It's a strategy that made the Penguins aggravating to play against en route to a Stanley Cup championship last season. As a result, it's a tactic that's gaining popularity in the NHL, although the debate is far from settled.

How violent should the game be moving forward, especially when it comes to how teams approach the forecheck?

Results of series like the one between the Penguins and Blue Jackets will go a long way toward telling that tale.

“Both are difficult on any given night,” Jones said. “When you play a big, physical team like Winnipeg, they're going to pound you and make you pay. When you play a team like Chicago or Pittsburgh, they're going for more stick checks. They're a great stick-checking team. People don't see that a lot, stick-checks off your stick. They pick off a lot of passes. Both definitely have their difficulties.”

