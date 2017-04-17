Chipped Ice A.M.: Comebacks are nothing new for these Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – During his 14-year career, Marc-Andre Fleury has developed a sure-fire way for dealing with the adversity that sometimes comes a goalie's way during the course of a hockey game.

“Take a deep breath, you know?” Fleury said. “Just tell yourself to relax. Maybe say a couple bad words. And then you can relax.”

There were probably more than a few bad words being spoken in the Penguins locker room after the first period of Game 3 of their first-round series with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

The Penguins didn't play all that poorly from a possession perspective, but they made some mistakes in their own end, fell victim to an adrenaline-fueled Columbus team playing it first home game of the playoffs and ended up down 3-1 on the scoreboard.

From that point on, it was the paying customers in the stands saying the bad words.

The Penguins rallied to tie the score with a pair of goals in the second period and won when rookie Jake Guentzel completed his hat trick in overtime.

After giving up three goals on the first six shots he faced, Fleury turned back 30 of 31 the rest of the way.

“We've done it a bunch of times this season,” Fleury said. “We've got guys that can put the puck in the net. I just thought if I can just stop the next one, keep the guys in the game. We played awesome, I thought. One of our best games.”

Fleury's right about the Penguins making a bunch of comebacks this season.

In fact, Sunday night marked the 10th time this season the Penguins won a game in which they trailed by two goals.

Here's the list:

-- Oct. 20, Penguins 3, San Jose 2: They fell behind 2-0 in the first period and were outshot 34-20 in the game but rallied with goals from Evgeni Malkin, Scott Wilson and Patric Hornqvist in an eight-minute span of the third.

-- Oct. 25, Penguins 3, Florida 2: After the Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Sidney Crosby started the comeback with a power-play goal in his first action of the season coming off a training camp concussion.

-- Oct. 29, Penguins 5, Philadelphia 4: Jake Voracek and Wayne Simmonds gave the Flyers an early 2-0 lead, but Crosby and Malkin each scored twice to power the comeback.

-- Nov. 8: Penguins 4, Edmonton 3: Connor McDavid had three assists to lead his team to a 3-0 lead in his first head-to-head matchup with Crosby. The Penguins rallied back and won on a Conor Sheary goal with 1:42 left.

-- Dec. 3: Penguins 5, Detroit 3: Frustrated by unknown goalie Jared Noreau for two periods, the Penguins scored four in the third. Phil Kessel's second goal of the game with 9:09 to go was the winner.

-- Dec. 5: Penguins 8, Ottawa 5: After falling behind 4-2, the Penguins scored four unanswered goals to rally for a wild win. The rally started with a Matt Cullen shorthanded goal.

-- Dec. 10: Penguins 4, Tampa Bay 3: Crosby was checked out for a concussion after taking a hit from Luke Witkowski in the first period, then scored a key third-period goal as the Penguins rallied from 3-1 down.

-- Jan. 16: Penguins 8, Washington 7: Falling behind 3-0 before the second period was two minutes old, the Penguins scored five goals in a span of nine minutes, including two from Malkin. Sheary had the winner in overtime of the wildest game of the season.

-- March 5: Penguins 4, Buffalo 3: Coach Mike Sullivan put Crosby, Guentzel and Sheary together for the first time and the Penguins fought back from 3-0 down to win.

It's possible the Penguins were able to put together such an incredible litany of comebacks because their roster is built for that kind of activity. It has the perfect mix of veterans wise enough not to panic when their team is trailing and young players with the fresh legs to make the comebacks happen.

“We have good chemistry,” Malkin said. “We have old guys — not old guys —but yeah, old guys with good experience who win a couple trophies, a couple Cups. And we have young guys like Rust, Sheary, Guentz. It's like amazing chemistry. We play fast game. They give us speed. We give them experience. It works.”

It's also possible that there's an even simpler explanation. The Penguins led the league in scoring this season, averaging 3.39 goals per game. No team was better equipped to make a comeback because no team was more dangerous offensively.

“We just took our foot off the gas a little bit,” Columbus center Brandon Dubinsky said. “It just shows how good of a team they are.”

THE SERIES: Penguins lead, 3-0

LAST GAME: Going back to the end of the regular season, Jake Guentzel scored for the seventh time in his last eight games to lead the Penguins to a 5-4 overtime win in Game 3 Sunday night.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins will look to complete the sweep in Game 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A NOTE: Guentzel became the first rookie to record a playoff hat trick that included an overtime goal since Montreal's Gerry Plamondon did it in Game 2 of a league semifinal series against Detroit in 1949. At age 93, Plamondon is the last surviving member of Montreal's 1946 Stanley Cup championship team. He played for the AHL's Pittsburgh Hornets in 1944-45, recording four points in four games.

A QUOTE: “You try to be as loose as you can with the kid, try to make sure his nerves aren't too bad. It seems like he's doing pretty well for himself.” – 24-year-old Bryan Rust on 22-year-old teammate Guentzel

A NUMBER: 3:21 – the difference in ice time between the defenseman who played the most minutes for the Penguins in Game 3 (Olli Maatta, 25:07) and the least minutes (Ian Cole, 21:46). The Penguins continued to use a balanced approach on the blue line.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

Editor's note: Visit triblive.com for the Chipped Ice A.M. report every morning the Penguins play or practice throughout their playoff run.