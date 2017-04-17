Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins defensemen Maatta, Daley hit ground running in return from injuries
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, April 17, 2017, 7:48 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins defensive pair Trevor Daley and Olli Maatta on the ice against the Blue Jackets Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Olli Maatta defends on the Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Nationwide Arena.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Coming into a first-round playoff series with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the defense pair of Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley might have been the biggest question mark on the Penguins lineup card.

Both were coming off injuries significant enough that they required surgery to repair. Maatta hurt his hand Feb. 16 and didn't return to the lineup until the final game of the regular season. Daley injured his knee Feb. 21 and didn't play again until suiting up twice in the season's final week.

On top of that, it's not like they were the team's most airtight defense pairing when they were healthy earlier in the season.

The results were good — the Penguins outscored opponents 27-17 when they were on the ice together at even strength — but their shot-based numbers were in the red. They were spending more time in the defensive zone than the Penguins want their defensemen to spend.

It would have been perfectly reasonable to expect coach Mike Sullivan to ease Maatta and Daley into the lineup, limiting their minutes and trying to match them up with Columbus' weaker offensive forwards.

It wouldn't have been outrageous to consider scratching one of them in favor of veteran puck mover Mark Streit.

He did nothing of the sort.

Three games into the playoffs, Maatta and Daley are 1-2 on the Penguins' ice-time chart, each averaging around 22 minutes.

“They're good players,” Sullivan said. “They have some chemistry. They've played together a fair amount so there's familiarity there. I think they have a good understanding of how we're trying to play and to their credit, I think they worked extremely hard in the rehab process, trying to get back in the lineup. They were prepared.”

For Daley, the rehab process was every bit as difficult as he thought it might be. He said he didn't feel like he had any jump in his regular-season tune-ups and wasn't sure his game would be playoff ready when the time came.

It has been. The Penguins have outscored the Blue Jackets, 3-1, at even strength when Maatta and Daley are on the ice together, and their shot-based numbers are among the best on the team.

“It's playoffs. It's a whole different animal,” Daley said. “You're right into the thick of things, but I think it's been good so far.”

Maatta raved about the way Sullivan has been handing out minutes evenly to all the team's defensemen. Maatta and Daley have played the most, but all six of the team's defensemen are averaging between 19 and 23 minutes.

The strategy comes from necessity because of the absence of workhorse Kris Letang with a neck injury, but it seems to be working out all the same.

“We have six D who can play against any line they have,” Maatta said. “We don't have to worry about that. We just worry about our own game.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

