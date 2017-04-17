Columbus loses top defenseman for rest of playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to engineer the unlikeliest of playoff comebacks without one of their most dynamic players.

Defenseman Zach Werenski suffered facial fractures when he took a deflected shot to the face in the second period of Game 3 of the first-round series Sunday night. He's done for the year, coach John Tortorella said.

Werenski has emerged during his rookie season as Columbus' top defenseman and power-play quarterback.

He returned to the ice for the third period Sunday night wearing facial protection, but couldn't play in overtime because swelling obscured his vision.

"It makes you sick, just because you see him trying to come back out and his eye starts swelling up between the third and overtime and you know he wants to come back out," Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. "What guy comes back out in that situation?

"I said to him, 'I'm proud to be your teammate. You're a kid that's really exemplified what we're trying to build here.' It's pretty impressive from a young guy. Lots of respect from around the room for that guy. Always has been."

The Blue Jackets are down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. The Penguins could complete the sweep in Game 4 Tuesday night.

In NHL history, four of 183 teams down 3-0 in a series have come back to win.

"I want my guys to get away from the rink today," Tortorella said. "I'm sure a lot of them are down. An emotional loss last night. It's something they have to deal with. Part of a series.

"Back tomorrow with our 10 o'clock meeting as we always do and play as hard and with the concentration that we always ask from our players. Bigger stage obviously. We know we're in a hole. It does not change how we go about our business."

The Penguins canceled a scheduled practice Monday afternoon.

"We haven't won anything right now," coach Mike Sullivan said while meeting with reporters at the team hotel. "We haven't accomplished anything to this point. We've got to make sure we approach tomorrow's game just like we approached the first three. We've got to be ready to play and we've got to win a hockey game. We can't dwell on the past and we can't look to the future. We've got to stay in the moment."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.