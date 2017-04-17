Gorman: Fourth win toughest to clinch

COLUMBUS

Perhaps the only thing as powerful as a noisy Nationwide Arena was the sound of silence in the devastation of defeat, as was the scene that followed the Penguins' Game 3 victory here.

Just as stunning was the sight of a clean sheet of ice after Jake Guentzel's first NHL hat trick, instead of one littered with ball caps befitting a three-goal game in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Columbus Blue Jackets spent Monday trying to recover from the crushing 5-4 overtime loss, which left them trailing this first-round series, 3-0, and on the brink of elimination.

“I don't think any of us envisioned this,” Blue Jackets winger Scott Hartnell said. “We can't hang our heads. We can't say, ‘poor me' or ‘we're not getting the calls.' We've played good enough to win a couple of these games. We know that in here.”

The Blue Jackets also know they have to overcome long odds to win this series against the Penguins. Out of 182 playoff series in NHL history, 112 (61.5 percent) of the teams that trailed 3-0 were finished off in Game 4. Of the 70 who survived a sweep, only nine (12.9 percent) reached a Game 7.

“I think we're all aware that it's not over,” Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said. “It's something that we talked about after last game. We know they're a feisty team. They're playing at home ice still, with energy from the crowd. It isn't over until we win that (fourth) one.”

Only four teams (2.2 percent) have rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win an NHL playoff series: the Toronto Maple Leafs, against Detroit in 1942; the New York Islanders, against the Penguins in '75; the Philadelphia Flyers, against Boston in 2010; and the L.A. Kings, against San Jose in '14.

Hartnell, a member of that Flyers team, shared that experience of the 2010 Eastern Conference final with his Blue Jackets teammates.

“In 2010, we had our backs against the walls or whatever analogy you want to use, and the belief in the room was like, ‘Why aren't we winning? We're playing good enough to win,' ” he said. “You stick with that, and you get results. There is a belief in here. There is good vibes. We are positive. We probably shouldn't be positive, but it's a good thing. We're in here putting on our skates. That's a good thing. It means you're still playing. …

“If there's ever a time to pull something out of our hat, it's right now. We need to lay it on the line. You can't win four in one game. We've got to win Game 4 so we can put the series back in Pittsburgh.”

Where Columbus coach John Tortorella talked about depending on desperation, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan discussed the detriment of distractions. They can neither afford to dwell on their past victories nor look ahead to the next series, tempting as it might be.

“We haven't won anything right now. We haven't accomplished anything to this point,” Sullivan said. “We've got to make sure that we approach (Tuesday's) game like we approached the first three. We've got to be ready to play. We've got to win a hockey game. We can't dwell on the past or look to the future. We've got to stay in the moment, and I think that's an important aspect of playing this time of year.”

The Penguins sounded like a team that remains focused while the Blue Jackets were wistful about where they went wrong.

Guentzel, a rookie winger, anticipates that Tuesday's meeting will be “the toughest game of this series.” Columbus captain Nick Foligno talked about a “stomping of the throat” to finish the game, after blowing a two-goal lead at home.

“Last game was a tough situation where we looked at it as a must-win,” said Blue Jackets winger Brandon Saad, a Pine-Richland graduate. “Now, it is a must-win.”

What's surprising is that a series between the Eastern Conference's Nos. 2 and 3 teams could be so close, yet so far apart. All three games could have gone either way, yet Columbus is on the verge of being swept. The Penguins know they still have one more game to win.

“The fourth game is always the most difficult,” Sullivan said. “As a series progresses, each game gets harder. And the wins are more difficult. We understand that. We're going to have to raise our game. We're going to have to raise our sense of urgency. We've got to have a heightened awareness on the ice. And we've got to play smart hockey. If we do that, I think we give ourselves the best chance to win.”

If the Penguins do that Tuesday night, the sound of silence inside Nationwide Arena will be as stunning as this series itself.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.