Plus-minus: Breaking down the Penguins' Game 4 loss to Columbus

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Columbus D Markus Nutivaara

The rookie defenseman, called into action with Zach Werenski out, did major damage to the Penguins in less than 10 minutes of ice time, as he tallied a goal and an assist while helping the Blue Jackets tilt the ice in their favor.

PLUS

Columbus F William Karlsson

A goal, an assist, four shots and 12 faceoff wins in 22 draws made for a fine all-around night for the bottom-six center.

PLUS

Columbus F Boone Jenner

After serving as a non-factor in Game 3, Jenner responded with two points, including the deciding goal.

PLUS

Penguins F Phil Kessel

Of the team's stars, Kessel came the closest to meeting his high standards with three assists, including two primary helpers, and eight shot attempts, including four on goal.

EVEN

Penguins D Justin Schultz

On the ice for 22 Penguins shot attempts and 21 Columbus attempts during five-on-five play, Schultz proved functional during a game when many of his blueline cohorts struggled.

MINUS

Penguins F Sidney Crosby

Zero shot attempts and points from the league's best playmaker represented an aberration, but it stung the Penguins nonetheless.

MINUS

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

An excursion out of the crease led to at least one goal. Quirky bounces deserved some of the blame for other shots that slipped past Fleury.