Relive Penguins goalie Fleury's improbable mask save of Blue Jackets' Dubinsky

There was no masking it.

Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury admitted Monday that the save he made off his facemask of a Brandon Dubinsky shot in overtime during the Penguins' 5-4 victory in Game 3 was marked by some desperation.

"In that situation, it's a little bit of a desperate move, trying to get across and cover some net," he said. "I think my mom will be proud of me for using my head."

The save propelled the Penguins to a 3-0 series lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets and is another improbable save for Fleury in the playoffs.

Eight years ago, he made a Stanley Cup-saving stop of Detroit's Nicklas Lidstrom in the waning seconds of Game 7 during the 2009 Cup Final.

All of which raises the question of whether the Penguins are headed for another long playoff stretch.

