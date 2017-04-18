Chipped Ice A.M.: Resurgent Fleury has no time for nostalgia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the regular season wound down, goalie Marc-Andre Fleury fielded a regular stream of questions pertaining to his last time doing various things in a Penguins uniform.

Would this game be his last start in a black-and-gold uniform?

Would that game be the last time he played for the home team at PPG Paints Arena?

Would it be the last time he heard Penguins fans chant his name?

Three games into the playoffs, Fleury's days with the only team he has ever known are still more or less numbered. There's still an expansion draft in June. The front office is still going to have to make a goaltending move of some size or shape before then.

But for now, Matt Murray is out with a lower-body injury and there are no signs his return is imminent. Fleury is the man with the team's title hopes resting on his shoulders.

As such, his focus has shifted dramatically from nostalgia to the task at hand.

“When you're playing, when you're in the action, I don't think you have as much time to worry about other things,” Fleury said. “You just get ready for the next game and try to play good in that game. When you have (more) down time, you're thinking about stuff. This has been very enjoyable.”

Enjoyable for everyone except those associated with the Columbus Blue Jackets, of course.

The Penguins lead the best-of-seven first-round series with their Interstate-70 rivals 3-0 and could complete the sweep in Game 4 Tuesday night.

Fleury has badly outclassed his opposite number, Sergei Bobrovsky, the heavy favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender in the regular season.

Fleury has stopped 103-of-109 shots, good for the second-best save percentage in the league at .945. Only St. Louis' Jake Allen and his gaudy .974 mark is better. Bobrovsky has stopped 96-of-107 shots for an .897 save percentage.

“It's been good,” Fleury said. “I thought the team's been playing great in front of me too. It's a big help for me.”

Fleury's most impressive performance of the series probably came in the game where he turned in the worst numbers overall. In Game 3 on Sunday, Fleury gave up goals on three of the first six shots he faced as the Penguins fell behind 3-1.

He stopped 30 of 31 the rest of the way, including a game-saving stop with his helmet on Brandon Dubinsky in overtime.

“It's just responding the right way to adversity,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It didn't go our way early on, but that's hockey. That happens all the time. That happens all year long. I think the most important thing is how we react to it. We can't let it affect our future performance. We've got to be able to put things behind us and just get back to the game plan and stay focused and just compete.

“I thought Marc, he might have been our best player at that (in Game 3). When goals go in early on a goaltender, it's easy for a guy to get rattled. I didn't think Marc did at all. I thought he was focused.”

In one sense, Fleury's postseason success is surprising. His .909 save percentage in the regular season was his worst since 2009-10, and frankly, he probably wouldn't have seen the net in the playoffs if it hadn't been for Murray's injury.

In another sense, though, it makes perfect sense. Fleury has been steadily improving as the season has gone on, from struggling through October and November to playing at or near the top of his game after the March 1 trade deadline.

Fleury said that's not by design. Even though he's in his 14th season, he had no grand plan to peak for the playoffs.

It's just worked out that way, and the Penguins are fortunate that it has.

“Not really,” he said. “You want to start the season on the right path and win games right away. We've been fortunate to go to the playoffs every year. I think every game matters until the end. It's definitely nice to be in the right mindset and feeling good when playoffs come around.”

THE SERIES: Penguins lead, 3-0

LAST GAME: Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist to power a second-period comeback and Jake Guentzel completed his hat trick in overtime as the Penguins won 5-4 in Game 3 Sunday night.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins will try to be the first team in the league to punch its ticket for the second round in Game 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Columbus.

A NOTE: In franchise history, the Penguins have gone into Game 4 of a series with the chance to complete a sweep 11 times. Six times they succeeded. Five times they failed.

A QUOTE: “We talk about staying in the moment a lot. At this time of year, distractions can be detrimental if you're not vigilant.” – coach Mike Sullivan

A NUMBER: 4-2 – the Penguins' record when they had a chance to eliminate an opponent in last year's playoffs