Penguins

Blue Jackets coach Tortorella faces the music before Game 4
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella questions an official during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has just one goal heading into Game 4 of his team's first-round series with the Penguins on Tuesday night.

He wants to listen to some music that he hates.

The Blue Jackets trail the best-of-seven series 3-0 and need a victory to stave off a sweep.

Hockey history includes tales of coaches in that predicament making major changes – a goalie switch or a systematic overhaul of their forecheck – to spark a comeback.

Tortorella won't be one of them.

“I call (B.S.) on that,” Tortorella said. “The game isn't that complicated. Know what we're thinking? And I just told (the players). I just want for them to be able to put that (expletive) radio on after tonight's game. That's all we're concerned about, is to feel good about ourselves tonight after this game. Then we'll worry about what the odds are after that. We're not even looking at a 3-0.

“This team has played really well this year and has grown tremendously. I do not want them leaving tonight not enjoying a playoff win. Then we'll talk about what we have to do. They play this crap for music when you come in after the game. I want them to be able to put that on and just jam with it, so they can feel good about themselves. Then we'll decide how we approach the rest of the series.”

That's not to say Tortorella isn't planning some alterations to his lineup.

Defensemen Kyle Quincey and Markus Nutivaara, healthy scratches the first three games of the series, are in. So is forward Matt Calvert, who has served his one-game suspension for cross-checking Tom Kuhnhackl in Game 2, and rookie center Lukas Sedlak, who has been out since March 31 with an upper-body injury.

Winger Scott Hartnell and defensemen Scott Harrington and Zach Werenski are out.

Hartnell, a former Flyers forward, has been a long-time Penguins antagonist. He has no points and a minus-2 rating in the series despite positive shot-based stats. Harrington is a former Penguins prospect. Werenski is out for the year with facial fractures suffered in Game 3.

The Penguins aren't expected to make any lineup changes.

In fact, coach Mike Sullivan would prefer they not change much from their performance in a 5-4 overtime win in Game 3 Sunday.

“We think that was one of the most complete games that we've played in the last month, month and a half,” Sullivan said. “That's the type of Penguins hockey that makes us competitive and makes our team difficult to play against. But certainly we're going to strive to get better in aspects of our game.”

Center Nick Bonino, who took a puck to the face during Game 3, took part in morning skate Tuesday while wearing a chin guard affixed to his helmet. He said he feels “all right” and is expected to be in the lineup.

“My beard helped me a little bit maybe,” Bonino joked.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

