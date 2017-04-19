Chipped Ice A.M.: First week of playoffs yields shocking results

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some hockey players lose the ability to be a hockey fan once it becomes the way they make their living.

Penguins defenseman Ian Cole isn't one of those guys. Most of his teammates aren't either.

And at this time of year, one screen just isn't enough for them.

"We're watching every game, every series," Cole said. "We're fortunate enough to have two TVs in our lounge. We have two games on at once, the dual-TV thing. We're watching a lot of hockey. It's a great way to spend a night with the boys."

What has Cole seen on those screens a week into the Stanley Cup playoffs?

A lot of shocking results.

Goal differential is generally a good way to judge the relative strength of NHL teams over a full season. This year, the top three clubs in the league were Washington (plus-81), Minnesota (plus-58) and Columbus (plus-54).

Through Tuesday night's games, those teams have combined to go 2-8 in the playoffs.

The Capitals, the President's Trophy winners, have their hands full with a young and fast Toronto Maple Leafs side. All three games of their series have gone to overtime, with Toronto winning two of them.

The offense has dried up for the Wild, who have scored once in each of their first three games against the St. Louis Blues, losing them all.

The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, were on verge of being swept by the Penguins before staving off elimination with a 5-4 win Tuesday night.

The Penguins' Bryan Rust watches as Ron Hainsey's shot beats the Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Nationwide Arena. For more images from Game 4, visit the Trib's photo gallery. Photo by Chaz Palla

And that doesn't even include the Chicago Blackhawks, who are down 3-0 to Nashville after finishing seventh in the league in goal differential in the regular season (plus-31).

What lessons can be learned from these surprising first-round results?

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wasn't all that interested in pondering the topic Tuesday afternoon.

"For me, we're just focused on our team and our series. We're just trying to stay in the moment here," he said. "Are we watching the rest of the league? Sure. It's exciting hockey. There are great teams in it. This is the best time of year to be a part of it. But our main focus has really just been on our team."

That doesn't mean the rest of us can't throw out some theories.

There's a temptation to deduce that all the early upsets mean it's not wise to base predictions on a team's full season of work. How could a club's results in October or November possibly be relevant now?

But narrowing the field of vision to more recent games doesn't help predict playoff outcomes any better.

The team with the best record in the league in the last month of the season? The Capitals. The team with the best shot-based stats during that same time frame? The Wild.

Frankly, it's enough to conclude that anyone can beat anyone on any given night and that's that.

In a way, that's how defenseman Trevor Daley looks at it.

"Over an 82-game season, it's a tough year, but playoff hockey is a race. Everyone's on the same playing field," he said. "It's basically a new season. We're seeing the parity that's in the league today."

Cole more or less agrees. He pointed to the 2012 Los Angeles Kings, who won the Stanley Cup as the eighth seed out of the Western Conference, as evidence that playoff predictions are futile.

"Really, every team is good come playoff time," Cole said. "You see the Capitals and Maple Leafs. The Leafs barely get in on the second-to-last game and they're an unbelievably good hockey team. Washington is still a great team too, but you see how razor thin those games are. One shot here, one shot there and it could be 3-0 the other way for Washington.

"It's a razor-thin line that you play in the playoffs. You hope to be on the right side of it more often than not and you try to take advantage of those opportunities when you can."

THE SERIES: Penguins lead, 3-1

LAST GAME: The Penguins fell behind by three goals early and couldn't come all the way back in a 5-4 loss in Game 4 Tuesday night.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins have a chance to finish off the Blue Jackets before things start to get hairy if they can win Game 5 at 7 p.m. Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

A NOTE: The last four times the Penguins failed to complete a sweep in Game 4 of a playoff series, they finished the job the next game (1993 vs. New Jersey, 2000 vs. Washington, 2008 vs. Rangers and 2008 vs. Philadelphia).

A QUOTE: "We put ourselves in a bad spot, having to keep coming back. We can't do that if we want to consistently win games." – Sidney Crosby after another slow start in Game 4

A NUMBER: 13 – blocked shots for the Penguins in Game 4. They blocked at least 20 shots in each of the first three games of the series.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.