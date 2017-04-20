Penguins' Sullivan expects Crosby, Malkin lines to shine

Facing their last chance to eliminate the Columbus Blue Jackets before their first-round series potentially gets hairy, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is expecting a bounce-back performance from his team, especially its top two lines.

The Penguins missed their first chance to close out the series when they suffered a 5-4 loss in Columbus in Game 4 Tuesday night.

Sidney Crosby assisted a Patric Hornqvist power-play goal in the second period. Evgeni Malkin had two assists. A closer look inside the numbers, though, revealed some less impressive facets of their games.

When Crosby was on the ice at even strength, the Penguins were outscored 3-0. When Malkin was on the ice, Columbus had a 19-11 edge in shot attempts.

Some of that can be attributed to a personnel change Columbus coach John Tortorella made. In the middle of Game 4, he shifted long-time Crosby nemesis Brandon Dubinsky to Malkin duty and used William Karlsson's line against Crosby.

Whatever the reason, Sullivan doesn't expect the trend to continue in Game 5 on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

"I don't think we had our best game. Our coaching staff didn't feel as though we had our best game," Sullivan said. "When we have our best game, we believe that we can throw four lines on the ice that can compete against anybody or play through any sort of a matchup, whatever that may be. These guys have done it all year long. I know that our top lines – not just our top line but our top lines, plural – can and will be better."

Neither team is expected to make any lineup changes.

For the Penguins, winger Phil Kessel and defenseman Trevor Daley, who did not practice Wednesday due to "bumps and bruises," took part in an optional morning skate and are on track to play.

For the Blue Jackets, Tortorella said he trusts his patchwork blueline, which replaced Zach Werenski and Scott Harrington with Markus Nutivaara and Kyle Quincey, to suffice against the Penguins for another night.

"I think you get some fresh legs," Tortorella said. "I thought (Nutivaara) gave us some offense. I thought (Quincey) gave us some jam and a little bit of experience on the back end with a young D."

The coach also backed goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, whose rough series continued with an .871 save percentage in Game 4. After finishing with Vezina-quality numbers in the regular season (.931 save percentage, 2.06 goals against average), Bobrovsky has finished with a mark above .900 just once in this series.

"As I said (Wednesday), Bob has had a hell of a year," Tortorella said. "I think he in the last game there, the second goal, he'd want it back. But I thought he was outstanding after that. The three or four minutes left in that second period, when (Pittsburgh) turned it up, I thought Bob was fantastic. Third period was solid.

"As I said yesterday to the guys when we met, I know there's a little bit of chatter out there about Bob. He's a hell of a goalie. He's the backbone of our team. We don't have a sniff as far as where we are as a team if it doesn't start with him. So we're very comfortable going into this situation tonight, another elimination game, knowing he's going to be our goalie."

