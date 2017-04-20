Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Chipped Ice A.M.: Penguins digging first-period holes
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 8:12 a.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson, left, of Sweden, and Pittsburgh Penguins' Scott Wilson chase the puck during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.

Penguins winger Scott Wilson is nowhere near old enough to have seen Muhammad Ali fight.

Wilson, who will turn 25 on Monday, was born 11 years after Ali's last fight and 18 years after the Rumble in the Jungle.

Yet when discussing what the Penguins need to do to finish off the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 of the first-round series between the teams Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, Wilson suggests the strategy Ali made famous in his 1974 fight against George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaire.

The old rope-a-dope.

“I think it starts in the dressing room,” Wilson said. “We always say before we go out there that we've got to start better, but I don't think we've had a good start this series yet. The biggest thing is playing simple and not worrying about scoring the first 10 minutes. Just take their pressure and tire them out a little bit more.”

A change in strategy is necessary because the Blue Jackets have been generally dominating the Penguins in the first period in the series. In four games, they've piled up a 56-27 advantage in shots and, more importantly, a 5-2 edge in goals.

It hasn't provided terribly detrimental to the Penguins because of the way they've played after the first period, outshooting the Blue Jackets 112-87 and outscoring them 13-7, but it's certainly not the easiest way to win hockey games.

It's a topic the Penguins have discussed at length before every game in the series.

And now?

“We've got to act on it,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It's about being ready from the drop of the puck. It's a mindset. It's not a wait-and-see approach. We've got to be ready to dictate the terms from the first puck drop. If we do that, we can grab a hold of the momentum.

“It's such a game of momentum. There's swings on both sides. We've had a fair amount of it and they have as well. The one common theme through the series to this point is we know we're capable of much better starts than we have had to this point.”

It's difficult to pinpoint exactly why the Penguins have started slow, of course. If they knew, they would have fixed it by now. But there are a couple of conditions present that make the phenomenon more likely to occur.

For one thing, the Blue Jackets are the type of aggressive, physical team that is probably at its best when its energy level is at its highest early in the game. They barrel into the offensive zone on the forecheck and make it difficult for a Penguins defense corps that is missing Kris Letang to break the puck out.

The Blue Jackets have an 87-56 even-strength shot-attempt advantage in the first period in the series. That number wouldn't be nearly as lopsided if the Penguins were cleanly executing their breakout.

“They're going to come hard,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “The more time spent in the offensive zone and not in the defensive zone, especially early, will benefit us.”

For another thing, the Penguins have been a pretty mediocre first-period team all year long.

They scored 67 first-period goals in the regular season, which ranked 11th in the NHL. That doesn't sound bad until it's compared to what the Penguins did in the rest of games. They led the league in both second-period goals with 102 and third-period goals with 103.

Their goal differential in the first period was plus-1. In the rest of the game, it was plus-48.

It didn't come back to haunt the Penguins all that often in the regular season because of how dominant they were in the second and third periods.

And in fact, they might be able to get away with another slow start against Columbus, too, as long as it's followed by another furious comeback.

It's just a dangerous game to play, one the Penguins don't want to try their hand at again.

“Our starts have to be better (in Game 5),” winger Patrick Hornqvist said, “in front of our own fans.”

THE SERIES: The Penguins lead, 3-1

LAST GAME: William Karlsson and Boone Jenner scored third-period goals to thwart a Penguins comeback and the Blue Jackets avoided a sweep with a 5-4 win in Game 4 Tuesday night.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins will try to finish off a first-round opponent in five games for the second consecutive season when they host the Blue Jackets for Game 5 at 7 tonight.

A NOTE: The Penguins were the only team in the NHL this season with a points percentage over .500 when giving up the first goal of the game. They went 20-11-4.

A QUOTE: “You feel the energy. You get out there and you see the towels waving. It's a cool atmosphere. It's fun to play in. Obviously we didn't want a Game 5, but we're excited to have it here on home ice.” – Brian Dumoulin

A NUMBER: 8 – points for Evgeni Malkin through four playoff games. No one else in the league has more than six.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

Editor's note: Visit triblive.com for the Chipped Ice A.M. report every morning the Penguins play or practice throughout their playoff run.

