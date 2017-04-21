Fleury's performance leads top 5 reasons Penguins advanced

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Matt Murray hobbled to the locker room during warm-ups before the Penguins' playoff opener with the Columbus Blue Jackets more than a week ago, it was perfectly rational to think the team's hopes of repeating as Stanley Cup champions were leaving with him.

This wasn't a run-of-the-mill goalie succumbing to a lower-body injury. It was a goalie who won a championship at age 22, then followed with a season where he ranked in the top 10 in the league in wins and save percentage.

And while Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the most beloved figures in franchise history, there was every reason to believe his play would pale in comparison to what the Penguins expected from Murray.

Fleury's .909 save percentage in the regular season was the third-worst of his career. Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2009 in Detroit, he had more poor playoff outings than strong ones.

With presumptive Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky staring at Fleury from the other end of the ice, it was reasonable to predict the Penguins would be at a significant goaltending disadvantage in the series.

Instead, it was perhaps their greatest strength.

The Penguins didn't exactly play airtight defense against the Blue Jackets. The 38.6 shots per game they allowed are the most among the 16 teams in the playoff field.

Fleury responded with some of the best hockey of his career. He badly outplayed Bobrovsky and the .933 save percentage he recorded was the third-best for a playoff series in his career, trailing only matchups with Ottawa (.955) and Philadelphia (.939) nine years ago.

“Flower's been, not many words to describe the way he's playing right now,” winger Scott Wilson said. “It's a boost to our team. Couldn't be happier for a good guy like him to shut the door.”

Fleury's resurgence was the biggest reason the Penguins finished off the Blue Jackets in five games. Here are the rest of the top five:

2. No worries

Coming into the series, there was reason to believe the Penguins might not be able to lean on some star scorers. Evgeni Malkin hadn't played in a month because of a shoulder injury, and Phil Kessel scored just two goals in the last 26 games of the regular season.

The concerns were unfounded.

Coming into Friday night's games, Malkin was leading the league in playoff scoring with 11 points. Kessel was second with eight.

3. Third wheels

When coach Mike Sullivan filled out his playoff lineup card, each of the team's top two lines had a third wheel.

On the first line, Crosby and Conor Sheary had shown long-term chemistry together. Jake Guentzel was a rookie with no playoff experience. On the second line, Malkin and Kessel were players with world-class skill. Bryan Rust was playing on his off wing with hands that couldn't come close to matching his linemates.

The third wheels scored the biggest goals of the series.

In Game 3, Guentzel completed a hat trick with an overtime winner. Rust scored twice in a series-clinching Game 5 victory.

4. Powerful performance

The Penguins went 5 for 15 on the power play in the series, which while an excellent percentage, only tells part of the story. The Penguins scored big goals at key times on special teams all series long.

The power play connected in four of five games. In the one game (Game 2) it didn't, Malkin scored one second after a roughing penalty to Brandon Dubinsky expired.

In Game 5, it was absolutely crucial. Kessel's first-period, power-play goal gave the Penguins the lead for good. Crosby's impossible-angle shot from the right wing-corner in the third period provided much-needed breathing room.

5. Balanced defense

When the Penguins announced Kris Letang would be out for the season with a neck injury, Sullivan said he planned to spread the minutes out evenly between his six defensemen.

He wasn't kidding.

Against Columbus, all six defensemen averaged between 19:44 and 22:16 of ice time per game.

While they would like to break the puck out cleaner and allow fewer shots, the players on the blue line generally kept the net-front area clean. Most important, no pair emerged as a weak link for opponents to attack.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.