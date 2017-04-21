Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins await their second-round playoff opponent

William West | Friday, April 21, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
Philip G. Pavely | Tribune-Review
Penguins prospect Josh Archibald shoots the puck during the Prospect Developement Camp at Consol Energy Center Tuesday, July 15, 2014.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Penguins on Friday reassigned forwards Tom Sestito and Josh Archibald and defenseman Cameron Gaunce to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which opens its American Hockey League first-round playoff series with the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Providence.

Archibald scored three goals in 10 games with the Penguins this season. Sestito tallied two assists and 48 penalty minutes in 13 game appearances. Gaunce had one goal and three assists in 12 games.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's standout netminder for much of this season, remains with the Penguins, who continue to track Matt Murray's recovery from a lower-body injury as they wait to learn their second-round playoff opponent. Washington and Toronto, one of whom will advance to meet the Penguins, are scheduled to play Game 5 on Friday. That series is tied at 2.

