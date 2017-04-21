Penguins keep lineup healthy, intact during Blue Jackets series

It would be like the New England Patriots losing because their opponents let air out of the footballs.

Or the Golden State Warriors winning because their opponent blew a 3-1 series lead.

One of the reasons the Penguins advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a clinching Game 5 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night was that their opponents lost more key players to injury during the series than they did.

Defenseman Zach Werenski, a sure-fire future star on the blue line, missed the last two games of the series with facial fractures after a puck hit him below the eye in Game 3.

On top of that, Columbus captain and locker room leader Nick Foligno was a late scratch for Game 5 with a lower-body injury.

The Penguins, meanwhile, used the same lineup for all five games in the series.

It represented a stark departure for the Penguins, who had stretches in the second half of the season where they seemed to lose a new player every game. At one point in March, they had eight regulars on the sidelines.

“With that bad luck that we had in that run, I've never seen anything like it,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “It's good to get through some games injury free.”

That's not to say the Penguins have shooed the injury bug. Kris Letang watching Game 5 in a neck brace after having season-ending surgery is a reminder of that.

Matt Murray (lower body), Carl Hagelin (lower body), Chris Kunitz (lower body) and Chad Ruhwedel (upper body) remain on the injured list. Kunitz and Ruhwedel skated on their own before the Penguins held morning skate Thursday. There have been no indications Murray and Hagelin are close to returning.

Still, starting and ending a playoff series with the same 18 skaters is a luxury the Penguins haven't enjoyed much in recent seasons.

“It definitely helps,” winger Conor Sheary said. “You create chemistry with your linemates. When guys are in and out of the lineup, sometimes it's hard to find. Especially in a playoff series, I think it's important to stay healthy and stay with your linemates.”

Not only did the Penguins dress the same 18 skaters for each game, they used the same four lines and three defense pairs at the start of each game.

The only time coach Mike Sullivan broke from his regular configuration was when he swapped right wings on the first and third lines in the middle of Game 5.

Sheary joined Nick Bonino and Scott Wilson on the third line. Patric Hornqvist bumped up with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel on the first line.

Seeing where Sheary and Hornqvist end up is probably the only bit of lineup intrigue the Penguins have to offer heading into a second-round series with Washington or Toronto.

“We just thought the (top) line, as a group of three, wasn't as dynamic as it's been in the last month or so in the last couple of games,” Sullivan said. “Listen, Conor Sheary is a really good player. Patric Hornqvist is a really good player. They're just different players. They bring a different dimension to their lines. We thought Horny could bring some size and some grit and help in the battle areas a little bit more just because of his size and his strength and his ability to go to the net and win puck battles.

“That's why we decided to make the switch. Looking back on it, I think it helped us in the third period a little bit, both of the lines. I think it helped Conor in particular. But moving forward, I really haven't given it much thought, where we're going to go.”

