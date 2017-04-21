Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins keep lineup healthy, intact during Blue Jackets series
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, April 21, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his goal against the Blue Jackets in the third period Thursday, April 20, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Brian Dumoulin and Evgeni Malkin celebrate with Bryan Rust after Rust's first goal against the Blue Jackets in the second period in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Nationwide Arena.

Updated 6 minutes ago

It would be like the New England Patriots losing because their opponents let air out of the footballs.

Or the Golden State Warriors winning because their opponent blew a 3-1 series lead.

One of the reasons the Penguins advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a clinching Game 5 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night was that their opponents lost more key players to injury during the series than they did.

Defenseman Zach Werenski, a sure-fire future star on the blue line, missed the last two games of the series with facial fractures after a puck hit him below the eye in Game 3.

On top of that, Columbus captain and locker room leader Nick Foligno was a late scratch for Game 5 with a lower-body injury.

The Penguins, meanwhile, used the same lineup for all five games in the series.

It represented a stark departure for the Penguins, who had stretches in the second half of the season where they seemed to lose a new player every game. At one point in March, they had eight regulars on the sidelines.

“With that bad luck that we had in that run, I've never seen anything like it,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “It's good to get through some games injury free.”

That's not to say the Penguins have shooed the injury bug. Kris Letang watching Game 5 in a neck brace after having season-ending surgery is a reminder of that.

Matt Murray (lower body), Carl Hagelin (lower body), Chris Kunitz (lower body) and Chad Ruhwedel (upper body) remain on the injured list. Kunitz and Ruhwedel skated on their own before the Penguins held morning skate Thursday. There have been no indications Murray and Hagelin are close to returning.

Still, starting and ending a playoff series with the same 18 skaters is a luxury the Penguins haven't enjoyed much in recent seasons.

“It definitely helps,” winger Conor Sheary said. “You create chemistry with your linemates. When guys are in and out of the lineup, sometimes it's hard to find. Especially in a playoff series, I think it's important to stay healthy and stay with your linemates.”

Not only did the Penguins dress the same 18 skaters for each game, they used the same four lines and three defense pairs at the start of each game.

The only time coach Mike Sullivan broke from his regular configuration was when he swapped right wings on the first and third lines in the middle of Game 5.

Sheary joined Nick Bonino and Scott Wilson on the third line. Patric Hornqvist bumped up with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel on the first line.

Seeing where Sheary and Hornqvist end up is probably the only bit of lineup intrigue the Penguins have to offer heading into a second-round series with Washington or Toronto.

“We just thought the (top) line, as a group of three, wasn't as dynamic as it's been in the last month or so in the last couple of games,” Sullivan said. “Listen, Conor Sheary is a really good player. Patric Hornqvist is a really good player. They're just different players. They bring a different dimension to their lines. We thought Horny could bring some size and some grit and help in the battle areas a little bit more just because of his size and his strength and his ability to go to the net and win puck battles.

“That's why we decided to make the switch. Looking back on it, I think it helped us in the third period a little bit, both of the lines. I think it helped Conor in particular. But moving forward, I really haven't given it much thought, where we're going to go.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.