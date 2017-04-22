Penguins still have areas of concern despite impressive 1st-round win over Columbus

Minutes after his team eliminated Columbus in the first round of the NHL playoffs Thursday, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan made the usual references to the quality of the ousted opponent.

The Blue Jackets' bona fides looked better than most playoff qualifiers. Only three teams, including the Penguins, finished better in the regular-season standings. Only two had better goal differentials than Columbus' plus-54. Yet the Penguins needed just five games to bump out the Blue Jackets, and they did it with a 21-13 edge in goals.

Sullivan not only declined to strike a celebratory tone while at the dais after Thursday's 5-2 win in Game 5, he opted to challenge the Penguins to get better.

“I believe that our best hockey is ahead of us,” Sullivan said.

Anyone who watched the series understood why Sullivan sent such a message. Columbus carried the play during significant portions of each game, and it averaged almost 40 shots.

Better two-way performances would require more efficient management of the puck, Sullivan continued. And his skaters echoed that sentiment.

“We need to be better in neutral zone and ‘D' zone,” Evgeni Malkin said. “With 50 shots (allowed in Game 5), it's like, I know we have a good goalie, but sometimes we need to give a little bit less.”

On several occasions throughout the season, Sullivan explained success is difficult to sustain when his team, even with its almost unrivaled offensive talent, trades scoring chances.

How the Penguins handle what they generate versus what they surrender will be one of the several key elements to watch going into the second round. Here are two more:

2. Power play push

Several of Columbus' best stretches against the Penguins came during five-on-five play. Sullivan's team relied on its special teams opportunities at times to stave off the Blue Jackets' surges or steal momentum.

Unfortunately for the Penguins, penalties drawn are harder to come by in the postseason. Perhaps worse, a 33-percent conversion rate likely will fall as the sample size grows. But the Penguins, who converted 23.1 percent of their man-advantage opportunities during the regular season, must continue to capitalize on power plays at an elite level. That will be of particular importance if they find themselves relying on overwhelming offense rather than two-way dominance.

“I thought our power play certainly was a difference-maker in the series,” Sullivan said. “The guys that are on it, they just did a terrific job. They were invested. They were winning puck battles. I thought their breakouts were clean. The entries into the zone were well executed. It gave them zone time, and I've always been a believer with this group that that's the most important thing. The more zone time they get, they're instinctive players, and they're going to see plays that are there and act on it. I just thought the decisions they made and their collective effort as a group, they were taking what the game gave them, and as a result, we had success.”

3. Spark plug

No matter how many days in a row they mentioned the need for more urgency and energy from the opening puck drop, the Penguins never found quite enough to match Columbus' first-period productivity, which led to busy stretches for goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Penguins allowed more shots than they generated in the opening 20 minutes of each of their five games against the Blue Jackets, and they finished the series with a 71-39 deficit in first-period pucks on goal.

“Columbus, they were a good starting team,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “That's one of their strengths. They knew that, and we knew that, too. It could've been in our heads a little bit, that we knew they were going to come out and have a good start. ... We can't have that carry on to another series. You look at the teams we're going to play from here on out, they're going to capitalize on those opportunities, and they're going to bury us.”

