Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins still have areas of concern despite impressive 1st-round win over Columbus
Bill West | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury poke checks the puck away from the Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara in the first period Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Nationwide Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was spectacular for most of the Columbus series, but the Penguins must find ways to keep their next opponent from dominating the early minutes and taking some heat off Fleury.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington checks the Penguins' Evgeni Malkin in the first period during game one in first round Stanley Cup action Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at

Updated 46 minutes ago

Minutes after his team eliminated Columbus in the first round of the NHL playoffs Thursday, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan made the usual references to the quality of the ousted opponent.

The Blue Jackets' bona fides looked better than most playoff qualifiers. Only three teams, including the Penguins, finished better in the regular-season standings. Only two had better goal differentials than Columbus' plus-54. Yet the Penguins needed just five games to bump out the Blue Jackets, and they did it with a 21-13 edge in goals.

Sullivan not only declined to strike a celebratory tone while at the dais after Thursday's 5-2 win in Game 5, he opted to challenge the Penguins to get better.

“I believe that our best hockey is ahead of us,” Sullivan said.

Anyone who watched the series understood why Sullivan sent such a message. Columbus carried the play during significant portions of each game, and it averaged almost 40 shots.

Better two-way performances would require more efficient management of the puck, Sullivan continued. And his skaters echoed that sentiment.

“We need to be better in neutral zone and ‘D' zone,” Evgeni Malkin said. “With 50 shots (allowed in Game 5), it's like, I know we have a good goalie, but sometimes we need to give a little bit less.”

On several occasions throughout the season, Sullivan explained success is difficult to sustain when his team, even with its almost unrivaled offensive talent, trades scoring chances.

How the Penguins handle what they generate versus what they surrender will be one of the several key elements to watch going into the second round. Here are two more:

2. Power play push

Several of Columbus' best stretches against the Penguins came during five-on-five play. Sullivan's team relied on its special teams opportunities at times to stave off the Blue Jackets' surges or steal momentum.

Unfortunately for the Penguins, penalties drawn are harder to come by in the postseason. Perhaps worse, a 33-percent conversion rate likely will fall as the sample size grows. But the Penguins, who converted 23.1 percent of their man-advantage opportunities during the regular season, must continue to capitalize on power plays at an elite level. That will be of particular importance if they find themselves relying on overwhelming offense rather than two-way dominance.

“I thought our power play certainly was a difference-maker in the series,” Sullivan said. “The guys that are on it, they just did a terrific job. They were invested. They were winning puck battles. I thought their breakouts were clean. The entries into the zone were well executed. It gave them zone time, and I've always been a believer with this group that that's the most important thing. The more zone time they get, they're instinctive players, and they're going to see plays that are there and act on it. I just thought the decisions they made and their collective effort as a group, they were taking what the game gave them, and as a result, we had success.”

3. Spark plug

No matter how many days in a row they mentioned the need for more urgency and energy from the opening puck drop, the Penguins never found quite enough to match Columbus' first-period productivity, which led to busy stretches for goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Penguins allowed more shots than they generated in the opening 20 minutes of each of their five games against the Blue Jackets, and they finished the series with a 71-39 deficit in first-period pucks on goal.

“Columbus, they were a good starting team,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “That's one of their strengths. They knew that, and we knew that, too. It could've been in our heads a little bit, that we knew they were going to come out and have a good start. ... We can't have that carry on to another series. You look at the teams we're going to play from here on out, they're going to capitalize on those opportunities, and they're going to bury us.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.