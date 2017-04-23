For Penguins, math meets the eye test

After the Penguins' worst game of their first-round series with Columbus, coach Mike Sullivan said his team gave up "almost double the amount of chances off the rush" in his explanation of what went wrong in a 5-4 loss.

After a 4-1 loss in Game 2, Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella emphasized how Columbus' performance encouraged him by referencing the team's almost 80 shot attempts, which far outpaced the Penguins' 55.

On almost every NHL playoff broadcast on NBC or its affiliate channels, scoring chance totals pop up under the scoreboard graphic.

No longer is team-level productivity in pro hockey measured by goals scored, saves made and games won. That also holds true during the playoffs.

Daily xG Chart - CBJ vs. PIT 2017-04-20 pic.twitter.com/pQlyUhFIoH — DTM About Heart (@DTMAboutHeart) April 21, 2017

Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau made waves Saturday when he insisted the Wild, eliminated in five games and outscored, 11-8, still represented the better team in its series with St. Louis. Newer statistics allow for more nuance, and the Penguins, like almost every other organization, are certainly open to burgeoning methods of evaluation.

Might that mean Sullivan will eventually mention "expected goals," a metric only made available to the public in the past year-plus, which, like scoring chances, tries to better account for shot quality as well as exceptional shooting and playmaking talent present among teams such as the Penguins? There's already an in-house analytics department in place that can calculate the probability-based metric if it doesn't already.

"As a coaching staff, we have certain statistics that we track in detail and we think hold a priority value," Sullivan said. "Scoring chances is always something that, for me, helps you tell the story, because inevitably, it's difficult to score without a chance. All other statistics can be deceiving if not taken in its proper context. That's how we look at it. So we track scoring chances in detail."

Faith in scoring chances — loosely defined as shots and opportunities that happen near the front of the net — prevented the Penguins from panicking when they lagged behind Columbus in shot totals. The Blue Jackets finished the series with a 194-171 edge in shots on goal and a 343-309 advantage in attempts, but goals went in the Penguins' favor. Scoring chances captured the relative evenness of the first-round matchup.

Every reference made by coaches to scoring chances caused Peter Tanner to cringe just a bit.

Tanner, a data analyst by trade who created the site Moneypuck.com and released his latest version of an expected goals model last summer, understands the preference for metrics that reflects not only quantity but quality. But when Jack Johnson banks a shot from the right point off Sidney Crosby's skate to open scoring in Game 4, the flaw of scoring chances reveals itself.

"Everything is a scoring chance. So it's just whether it's a little scoring chance or a big one, right?" Tanner said. "(Chances), that's sort of like a binary thing. People tend to talk about it in very black-and-white terms."

Dawson Sprigings, a former college goalie, emerged as one of the first in the hockey analytics community to openly dabble with an expected goals model. He followed soccer analytics guru Michael Caley's expected goals model for that sport and wanted to build a similar resource to share through his Don't Tell Me About Heart hockey blog.

About two years later, Sprigings finds the feedback to his work heartening, even if he still needs to explain what "expected goals" means, which often entails quick lessons in probabilities.

"If soccer has taught us anything, it's that it's only going to get better," Sprigings said. "I don't think there's going to be any going back to shot attempts. … As you get that extra information, then these models will become even more accurate and give a much better idea of the true probability. This is just the beginning step."

In soccer, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger helped moved analytics into the spotlight when he started mentioning expected goals in news conferences.

Emmanuel Perry, who released his version of expected goals about the same time he unveiled his analytics site, Corsica Hockey , last spring, considers a similar breakthrough with coaches and front-office members in hockey foreseeable. He's already confident about referencing expected goals in interactions with team officials when he pursues consulting work.

"If I brought up the term expected goals, they wouldn't look at me like I had two heads or something," Perry said.

The likelihood of finding a general manager or other hockey operations figure that's not somewhat familiar with expected goal models is pretty small, said one Eastern Conference team front office member.

"I think anyone who is digging deep into the predictiveness of something like shot attempts is also progressive enough to be looking for the next thing, whether it's zone entry stuff or scoring chances or expected goals," the front office member said. "I think everyone looks into that. It's just a matter of the implementation."

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.