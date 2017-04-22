Penguins' Murray yet to get back to skating

With each passing day in the 2017 NHL playoffs, Matt Murray gets a slightly better sense of what his cohort, Marc-Andre Fleury, went through last spring.

Murray's rehabilitation from a lower-body injury he aggravated on April 12 during warm-ups of the Penguins' first-round series against Columbus continues to move slowly. The goaltender is yet to go through an on-ice workout, but he did some off-ice training on Saturday, coach Mike Sullivan said.

There's no set date yet for the start of the Penguins' second-round series, as Washington and Toronto continue to clash in the first round — they'll meet Sunday night with Washington up, 3-2, in the series. But Murray, who moved into the starting role during the 2016 Stanley Cup run after Fleury suffered a concussion late in the season, faces a tall task if he hopes to get back into game action soon.

Winger Chris Kunitz and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel finished on-ice workouts at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex just before Sullivan spoke on Saturday. Kunitz, out since April l1 with a lower-body injury, and Ruhwedel, out since April 11 with an upper-body ailment, are “making significant progress,” their coach said.

Carl Hagelin, out since March 12 with a lower-body injury, did not skate but went through some off-ice exercises. The winger, who returned to the ice for light workouts at the end of the regular season, has not taken the next step in the recovery process — rejoining the Penguins for a full-team skate.

“Our hope is that there's a chance all of these guys will be available at some point here, in a fairly timely manner,” Sullivan said. “We're reluctant to put any timeframes on it just because I don't think it makes sense. I think when these guys get close, we'll let you know. Obviously you're going to see it anyway. But we are hopeful that we'll get all of these guys back.”

ROLES AND ROLLING PAIRS

The Penguins stuck with their “balanced” approach to defensemen deployment throughout their series against Columbus, as each of the blueliners averaged between around 20 to 21 minutes of ice time.

That allowed the defensemen to reach this between-series break better rested than most anticipated, particularly considering the amount of punishment Columbus attempted to dish out.

“You just (saw) us rolling shift after shift,” Brian Dumoulin said. “I think that benefitted us throughout the series. We were able to stay fresh, and even though they did bang us and even though they did pressure us hard, we were able to have fresh legs and try to play a hard 60 minutes. I think that's been our approach, and it's been solid so far.”

Absent from award lists

Sidney Crosby remains a likely finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's MVP, and Sullivan might land on the short list for the Jack Adams Award. That leaves hope for some award representation from the Penguins, who did not get any names in the finalist mix for the Calder, Norris or Selke trophies.

Murray likely came as close as any of the Penguins to contending for any of the first three trophy lists announced by the league, which also was schedule to unveil Vezina finalists on Saturday. Still considered a rookie by the league's definition, Murray lost out to Winnipeg's Patrik Laine, Toronto's Auston Matthews and Columbus' Zach Werenski for Calder contention.

Justin Schultz briefly flirted with life as a darkhorse Norris candidate when he jumped up among the league's leading point producers from the blue line, but he failed to sustain that pace and finished the regular season tied for seventh among defenseman with 51 points. San Jose's Brent Burns, Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman and Ottawa's Erik Karlsson — the top three defensemen in point production — earned the nods for the Norris.

