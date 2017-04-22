Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins following other playoff series more for amusement than analysis -- for now
Bill West | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is embraced by a line of teammates after their win against the Blue Jackets in the third period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan might scribble a few notes on the dry-erase board that doubles at a coffee table in his house when he watches Washington try to close out its first-round series against Toronto on Sunday night at the Air Canada Centre.

There's a reason such a unique item exists in Sullivan's abode though: No matter the time of year, the coach rarely watches hockey without a critical eye on the details.

While there's eagerness among the Penguins to learn which opponent, Washington or Toronto, waits for them in the second round of the playoffs, neither Sullivan nor his players consider these few days of between-series idleness a particularly vital time to get ahead on video study. The series between the Capitals and Maple Leafs, which has included four overtime games and one that went down to the wire in regulation, mostly has given the Penguins a chance to savor high-scoring action from a semi-fan perspective.

“Obviously once we know who we're going to play, we'll go through the routine that we do normally,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “But right now, everyone is just watching the games. It's been such good hockey to watch.”

Sullivan challenges his players to get a little better every day, and that process frequently involves video analysis of both the Penguins' play and opponents' tendencies. But he opted to let everyone decompress for a few days following Thursday's series-clinching 5-2 win over Columbus. The Penguins did not practice at all on Friday, and they held only off-ice workouts on Saturday.

Practices will start up Sunday, and tempo will be a point of emphasis.

“It's (about) recovery, but it's also getting these guys and continuing to keep these guys in a competitive environment where we push the pace in practice,” Sullivan said. “We get them in some competitive battle drills that are game-like, so that they continue to experience that workload that's necessary in a game scenario.”

Once the Penguins know for whom they should prepare, they'll start pushing themselves mentally too.

“These guys are used to or accustomed to video meetings almost daily,” Sullivan said. “At this point, sometimes it's nice to give them a little bit of a mental break and let them re-energize.

“We also believe as a coaching staff that if we do show them video, there's always going to be a purpose behind it and trying to get better in certain areas of the game. Part of it is we don't know who our opponent is going to be, so there's no opportunity there to show them anything.”

Trust that the clips involved in those meetings will include more than what happened in the last few games between Washington and Toronto or even just games involving the Penguins. The amount of tracking and replay technology, Sullivan explained, actually eliminates almost any chance to teams to hide details about their schemes and strategies.

“They're going to have the same video on their side,” Sullivan added. “So there's really not a lot of secrets out there. That's just the nature of today's game. But certainly we watch the games and we take notice.”

Evgeni Malkin described the Washington-Toronto series as “tough” and the teams as “pretty even” but emphasized he mostly cared about how the Penguins used their days of preparation for either opponent.

Then the center let a little bit of a preference for the Penguins' next opponent slip.

“We remember 2009, 2016,” Malkin said in reference to the team's last two Stanley Cup runs. “If we play against Washington in second round, (history shows) it's a little bit lucky for us.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.