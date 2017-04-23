Kunitz returns to Penguins practice, but no timetable for return

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Chris Kunitz returned to Penguins practice Sunday morning, taking part in a nearly hour-long skate in Cranberry in a non-contact capacity.

Afterwards, the 37-year-old winger reported “no issues” with a lower-body injury that has kept him out of the lineup since March 31.

“It's one of those things where you go out and you evaluate the next day, talk to the docs and the trainers, let them know how you're feeling,” Kunitz said.

Neither Kunitz nor coach Mike Sullivan offered a timetable for Kunitz's potential return to the lineup.

Defenseman Chad Ruhwedel also joined the team for practice Sunday in a yellow, no-contact jersey.

“When Chad and Kuny are joining us in practice, they're that much closer. That's really encouraging from our standpoint,” Sullivan said. “We'll see how they respond and make our decisions accordingly on a daily basis.”

Winger Phil Kessel did not practice, but Sullivan said he had the day off for maintenance.

The team has offered no time frame for the return of goalie Matt Murray (lower body) and Carl Hagelin (lower body). Kris Letang is done for the year after having neck surgery.

The line combination of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary that had so much success at the end of the regular season, meanwhile, did not skate together at Sunday's practice.

Patric Hornqvist was on the top line with Crosby and Guentzel. Sheary was with Nick Bonino and Scott Wilson on the third line. Those were the combinations Sullivan used for the second half of the series-clinching Game 5 against the Columbus on Thursday night.

“We're very fortunate we have the options that we have to move some of these guys around our core players to try to create line combinations that make us the most competitive,” Sullivan said. “I just think it's an indication of the depth we have at the forward positions.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.