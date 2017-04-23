Hornqvist earns spot on Crosby line for Penguins

In the third period of Thursday's series-clinching victory over Columbus, Patric Hornqvist found himself crumpled on the PPG Paints Arena ice having just been blasted face-first into the cold, steel goal frame by a David Savard cross-check.

When the team reconvened for practice Sunday morning in Cranberry, Hornqvist found himself in one of hockey's most coveted lineup spots, taking Conor Sheary's place on the right wing of Sidney Crosby's line.

In a way, the two situations are related.

The way coach Mike Sullivan sees it, including a player with a relentless drive to get to the front of the net and a disregard for his own well-being while doing so changes the look of his top line a bit.

“He adds an element of muscle and compete and battle level to that line,” Sullivan said. “I think he's hard to play against. He's just a different type of player that Conor is. They're both really good players in their own right. They just bring a different dimension.”

Hornqvist first ended up on the line with Crosby and Jake Guentzel while the Penguins were protecting a lead in the middle of Game 5 against Columbus.

Hornqvist isn't a prototypical defensive forward who can lock onto an opponent and take away his time and space, but he does achieve some of the same aims in a different way.

First, he plays a north-south game, which can eliminate some of the turnovers in dangerous areas of the ice that spring from an east-west game. Second, he plays the kind of heavy game that can lead to plenty of possession in the offensive zone, which is any defense's best friend.

“I want to play hard on both sides of the puck,” Hornqvist said. “If Sully gives me an opportunity, I want to take it and make the best of it.”

Sullivan said moving Sheary down to the third line with Nick Bonino and Scott Wilson might take some heat off the 24-year-old winger. After scoring 23 goals in 61 games in the regular season, he had none in the Columbus series.

“Regardless of what line we put him on, he's going to bring an element of quickness and tenacity and playmaking to that line,” Sullivan said. “I think he's a proud kid, and he has a high expectation of himself. Sometimes as coaches, we have to help them through that process by trying to take a little bit of pressure off of them and just having them embrace that process.”

Sheary didn't seem disgruntled by the move.

“Some people might see it as a demotion, but I think it's just a new opportunity,” he said. “If we can spread out our offense through three lines like we always have and use that to our advantage, I think it will help us through this next series.”

Hornqvist, meanwhile, is happy to be healthy for the next series after his close encounter with the goal Thursday night.

Hornqvist rarely if ever complains about not getting calls around the net. He has fully accepted that if he goes to the hardest areas of the ice, referees won't help protect him from the savage physical abuse he'll take once he gets there.

He had one complaint about the Savard play, though.

“The puck isn't even there, and I'm not ready for a cross-check,” Hornqvist said. “Other than that, that happens in a game. Sometimes the ref can see it, and sometimes they don't think it's a penalty. It's a part of the game, and it goes both ways. You get upset for two seconds, then you put it behind you.

“I was more lucky I didn't get hurt. You get your hand up. If I didn't get my hand up, maybe my face goes straight into the crossbar and then a different story.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer.